LPBW: Here’s how the Roloff’s spent their Easter weekend

Matt and Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

The Roloff family of Little People Big World was busy this Easter weekend.

Several Roloff family members managed to spend time with family, get outdoors, and tackle some projects.

Matt Roloff, patriarch of the Roloff family, shared that he was making a bench from an old cedar log. He posted a video that showed him taking a chainsaw to the big log.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt hinted at a YouTube channel

He captioned the video, “Is this video ..a story? or a post??? I have no idea 🤷🏻‍♂️.. maybe both? I think I’ll start up a YouTube channel” and tagged Roloff Farms.

Matt was able to keep Roloff Farms running last year with the help of a government loan.

Matt is known to always be busy with projects around the farm. He recently completed a cabin project he called Grandpa’s Cabin on the farm. Matt has also taken up wood-burning and making custom chairs in his spare time.

Caryn shared that she and Matt visited Jacob and Isabel for breakfast

Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, shared that she and Matt visited his youngest son, Jacob, and his wife, Isabel in Bend, Oregon. She posted a pic of the four eating outside at a restaurant and captioned the pic, “We luv these 2. Yummy breakfast in Bend enjoying catching up.”

Caryn and Matt recently vacationed in Arizona, where the two have a vacation home. Caryn recently started selling jewelry online. Cha-Cha, as Matt’s grandkids call her, is often seen playing with Matt’s grandkids.

The couple went public with their romance in 2017. And recently they sparked engagement rumors when Matt hinted at a wedding online.

Zach’s wife, Tori, shared some adorable pics of their family for ‘Easter Eve’

Matt’s daughter-in-law, Tori also spent time with family this weekend. She shared a series of pics, captioned “Easter Eve,” showing her kids Jackson and Lilah, husband Zach, and her mom dyeing Easter eggs, playing on the swing set, and posing for pics.

Tori, who recently underwent a painful dental procedure, suffered a devastating miscarriage last month. She and her husband Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, attended Cha-Cha Caryn’s birthday party last month, shortly after the news of her miscarriage.

Amy had a low-key Good Friday

Amy Roloff, the matriarch of the family, and Matt Roloff’s ex-wife, spent her weekend taking a walk with her dog, Felix. She shared a pic of the two on a walking trail and captioned it, “It’s Good Friday today ✝️. Taking a quiet walk w/ Felix. Getting ready for Easter on Sunday.”

She added, “Felix was interested in crunching on pine cones. Oh dear. And the his paw got a little sap on it. Oh dear again.”

Amy has stayed busy herself, taking a road trip with her fiance Chris Marek and cooking, which is one of her favorite things to do.

She was even seen dressing up with a crown and wand to entertain kids, as she is a public speaker. Amy turned her love of cooking into her company, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen.

Amy is scheduled to tie the knot with Chris sometime this year, as their original wedding plans got put on hold due to the pandemic. She hinted at an impending wedding date with an IG story last month.

Little People Big World is slated to return some time this spring for Season 22. Viewers are anxiously awaiting the series’ return.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.