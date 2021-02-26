Matt Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff has been busy sharing his projects and adventures this past week on social media.

He took to Instagram on Thursday to share one of his completed projects, Grandpa’s Cabin, as he called it.

Matt captioned the post, “I reveal to You all …. Grandpa’s Cabin.. Estb. 2021. Built by Matt Roloff.”

Late last week, Matt shared video footage of the cabin in progress, saying, “But for those that don’t believe my cabin project is real…. wait for it…. “

The cabin was also the backdrop for a romantic post Matt shared on Valentine’s Day, gushing over his love and best friend, Caryn Chandler.

Matt has also recently shared footage of him designing and building custom chairs, learning wood burning, and showing off a fun meal he shared with his girlfriend, Caryn.

Matt has always had multiple projects and business ventures going on simultaneously

This was fodder for many disagreements between him and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff. Last year, Matt’s auction was a bust, and Amy was embarrassed for him.

Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. Matt began dating Caryn Chandler, his former assistant who was a huge part of helping Roloff Farm’s pumpkin season run smoothly.

Amy wrote in her book, A Little Me, that Matt began seeing Caryn while she and Matt were still married. Their divorce has been part of the storyline for the show.

Matt and Amy share four children together: twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob. Matt, Amy, and their son Zach are little people; the rest of the family are of average height.

Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia, causing him to undergo numerous surgeries as a child. He also uses crutches to walk.

Two of Matt’s grandchildren are also dwarves: grandson Jackson and granddaughter Lilah. He has four grandchildren. His son Jeremy and wife Audrey have two children, Ember and Bode. His son Zach and wife Tori have two children, son Jackson and daughter Lilah.

Matt enjoys sharing his life on social media with fans, friends, and family

He doesn’t let his dwarfism stand in the way of his goals. Matt is a busy guy and is no slacker. He participates in a lot of meaningful work.

Matt has appeared as an extra in movies, worked as a computer programmer, co-founded a business that provides accessibility products to hospitals, executive produces his show Little People Big World, does motivational speaking, has authored three books, is the former President of the Little People of America, and has traveled to Iraq three times to visit U.S. troops and help an Iraqi family get medical attention for their three children with dwarfism.

Fans are awaiting official word as to whether Little People Big World is returning to the air this year after a scandal involving youngest son, Jacob, who alleged that an executive producer of the show molested him, which many believe has halted production of the show.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.