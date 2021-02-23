Tori and Zach Roloff take kids, dog on weekend RV adventure

Zach and Tori Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of Little People Big World, took their kids, Jackson and Lilah, and their dog, Murphy, on a fun weekend adventure in an RV.

The couple embarked on a fun-filled adventure through Oregon over the weekend. They frolicked on the beach and visited the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

The family of four loves adventures, as evidenced by their frequent Instagram posts. They didn’t let the winter weather stop them from their usual travel.

Their kids have embraced their outdoors lifestyle

The two make a great team when it comes to parenting. Their oldest child, son Jackson, has fully embraced his parents’ love of the outdoors. And their youngest child, daughter Lilah, keeps up alongside her big brother as much as she can.

Tori shared a few cute family pics of their trip. One of the photos was of her husband, Zach, at the wheel of the RV. She doted on her partner, captioning the pic, “Ultimate RV dad!”

She also included a funny pic of the family dog, Murphy, in the front passenger’s seat, with the caption, “Homeboy took my spot.” Sweet baby Lilah napped during the ride and Tori was sure to capture a shot of her mid-slumber.

Tori is a school teacher by trade and also a photographer. Between filming for Little People Big World, husband Zach Roloff works on the family farm, Roloff Farms.

The pair first met when Tori worked at Roloff Farms as a greeter during pumpkin season (the farm’s busiest and most popular time of the year) in 2010. The two started dating, and the rest is history.

They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015 on the Roloff’s farm, which TLC captured on film, and was featured on an episode of Little People Big World.

In another adorable post, Tori shared a picture of son Jackson at the edge of a lake, telling Mom and Dad he wants to “keep adventuring!”

They welcomed their first child, Jackson, in 2017. Jackson is a little person, or dwarf, like his father. Their second child, Lilah, arrived in 2019 and is also a dwarf.

Both Jackson and Lilah have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism as their dad, Zach Roloff.

“If a parent has achondroplasia, then there’s a 50% of having a baby with achondroplasia,” Dr. John Pappas, director of clinical genetic services at NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, told TODAY Parents.

Zach and his family rose to fame in 2006 when his family starred in Little People Big World. TLC approached the family in hopes of educating people about dwarfism.

The Roloff family includes Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, mom Amy Roloff, twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, sister Molly, and brother Jacob. Interestingly, Zach is a little person, but his fraternal twin brother is of average height.

The family seems to function as individual entities now

Matt and Amy Roloff often argued on the show, and they called it quits in 2016. Their divorce was part of the drama on LPBW and viewers watched as the two bickered over business and personal decisions.

Dad Matt went on to date Caryn Chandler, a long-time employee of Roloff Farms, causing viewers to wonder if the pair had been an item while he was still married to Amy.

Amy eventually moved on as well and is now engaged to Chris Marek. Fans of the show got to watch their relationship blossom on the show.

The family has faced other obstacles over the course of their show becoming popular on TLC. In a startling confession, Jacob Roloff accused a Little People Big World executive producer of molesting him.

In other family drama, Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, decided to stop filming with the rest of the family and instead focus on their multiple business ventures.

Sister Molly has been absent on the show, and has since married and moved to neighboring state Washington.

Filming for season 22 is underway, slated to air later this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC