LPBW: Amy Roloff confirms late summer wedding date, gushes over fiance Chris

Amy Roloff of LPBW has confirmed her wedding date. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff, matriarch of the Roloff family from Little People Big World, has confirmed a summer wedding date while praising her fiance, Chris Marek.

Amy shared two posts this week pertaining to her upcoming wedding plans. In her first post, Amy shared two pics with her BFFs, Lisa and Deb, while they were wedding shopping.

Amy and her BFFs visited a bridal shop and shared dinner and drinks

In the first photo, the three ladies posed in a bridal shop while wearing their face masks and Amy held a cursive “Bride” decoration.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the next picture that Amy shared, the three ladies shared dinner and drinks while all smiling big for the camera.

Amy captioned the post, “Wedding 💐 planning day last week. Woohoo. It’s getting closer. I can’t thank these two best friends enough for helping me plan our Big Day. Having a blast. The wonderful day for the rest of my life will be here before I know it. 🤗♥️. Thanks @lisardixon13 @pdx1dls so much”

Amy added in the comments, “Proposal was 9/18/2019”

Amy confirmed a late summer wedding date

In another post just a few days later, Amy confirmed a summer wedding with a selfie of her and fiance, Chris Marek.

She wrote, “Wow! The BIG day is getting closer. 🎉. I can’t believe in about 4 1/2 months I’ll be married to this man – my friend and partner and love for the rest of my life ♥️. I must admit I never thought I’d meet someone again that I wanted to say yes to and here I am.”

“The second time around (and last) is quite different in a of good ways. Yes, we’re different in many ways but also very together in others. Those difference and togetherness encourages us to be our best, give and serve each other, support each other, appreciate our individuality and in it all Love each other so much ♥️.”

“I’m very much looking forward to marrying this man. I’m thankful, grateful, faithful and full of love. I pray and thank the Lord everyday. What a blessing.”

It looks like August nuptials for the couple of five years

Given the time frame of four and a half months, that would put Amy and Chris’ wedding right around August 23.

Amy has previously hinted at an impending wedding date for later this year. Chris admitted that he regrets filming their engagement for TV.

The pandemic forced Amy and Chris to push their wedding date back a year

Their original wedding plans were to tie the knot last year, but the pandemic pushed their plans back another year.

The couple, who recently visited Chris’ family in Idaho, were first romantically linked in 2016, the same year Amy finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

Fans of the show are still anxiously awaiting for official word from the network about its return to the air, slated for this spring.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.