Are Amy Roloff and Chris Marek getting married soon? Amy drops another wedding planning hint in IG stories


Amy Roloff and Chris Marek of Little People Big World
Amy Roloff and Chris Marek of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World shared an animated pic on her Instagram stories yesterday that might provide a clue that her wedding to fiance, Chris Marek, will be happening sooner rather than later.

You can see the video here.

In the pic, three margarita glasses are clinking together in what seems to be a “cheers” with the text reading, “Out w/the girls – Wedding planning Woohoo!”

It appears that Amy and her girls are at a possible wedding venue, judging by the background atmosphere.

Amy and Chris put their original wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2020, Amy posted a pic in front of a bridal boutique (Charlotte’s Weddings & More in Portland, Oregon), wearing a bride-to-be sash.

She had captioned the post with, “What? I guess this is really happening.”

Amy split from ex-husband, Matt after 30 years of marriage

Amy was previously married to Little People Big World star Matt Roloff for 30 years.

She wrote a book entitled, A Little Me, in which she alleged that Matt had an extramarital affair with his current girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, who was previously an employee at Roloff Farms.

Amy claimed that Matt was spending a lot of time at bars after work hours and that she saw messages, pictures, and other things that two people with strictly a work relationship shouldn’t share.

Their divorce played out for cameras on LPBW, and viewers saw Amy struggle with major life decisions. She ultimately decided to sell her share of the family farm and moved into her own home with her fiancé, Chris.

Amy Roloff on Instagram
Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy now enjoys an adventurous lifestyle with new beau, Chris

Amy and Chris met at a paint night and they were officially a couple by 2016, the same year her divorce from Matt was finalized.

The couple has been documented on the show as an adventurous twosome, often taking trips on Chris’ motorcycle. Fans were initially skeptical of Chris’s intentions, which was tough for him to handle, being new to reality TV.

Chris has since proven to be the real deal and a steady figure in Amy’s life. Their engagement was also captured on LPBW. Fans are excited to learn further details about Amy and Chris’s wedding date, scheduled for some time this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.

