Amy Roloff shares pics from ‘spur of the moment’ outing with fiancé Chris Marek

Amy Roloff and her fiancé, Chris Marek. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff posted a series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, detailing a fun “spur of the moment” trip with her fiancé, Chris Marek.

She captioned the photos, saying, “I really really wanted/needed to get out and do something. We finally did it, a spur of the moment thing. Chris and I took a day to go to @cannonbeach_or . and took a 2-3 mile walk on the beach. It was a beautiful early afternoon day and the weather was awesome. Then we went to a few shops in town and it started to rain. I forget how busy the beach towns are on a Saturday so no room at the ‘restaurants’. We had a nice drive back and went to have a quiet nice meal near home. We looked at each other and I told him I want to do more of these spur of the moment outings. He agreed. Love this man. A special day being together ♥️. #dayatthebeach#cannonbeachoregon#momentstogether#storyofamyrandchrism#makingmomentshappen#loveyou.”

Amy and Chris adventured across Oregon, enjoying the outdoors and a nice meal together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also tagged Cannon Beach in their home state of Oregon as one leg of her spontaneous trip with Chris. Cannon Beach is famous for being used as the backdrop in the movie, The Goonies.

Amy’s photos appear to show Haystack Rock, a 235-foot tall monolith, named for its shape, in the background.

Joining Amy and Chris on their day trip was Amy’s loyal companion, rescue dog Felix. In one pic, Amy is waving while standing on top of a large boulder on the beach.

The couple met after Amy’s split from ex-husband, Matt Roloff, after 27 years of marriage and four children together.

Amy experienced life changes that brought Chris into her life

Amy and Matt had long disagreed about everything from their personal squabbles to business decisions. And as their marriage dissolved, Amy had to decide whether she would stay on the family farm. Her hesitancy upset Matt and he became increasingly impatient with her.

Eventually, Amy made the emotional decision to move off the farm, which had been her home for the last 25 years. She then purchased a home nearby and Chris was often seen helping her renovate it.

Amy and Chris officially became a couple in 2016 and were engaged three years later. Cameras captured the engagement for the Little People Big World series on TLC.

Wedding bells are in Amy and Chris’ near future

The lovebirds have recently hinted that their wedding will be happening very soon. Amy posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday with a handwritten note that said, “Chris Amy Wedding [is in full swing].”

Amy posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People Big World is currently on a filming hiatus, with many fans wondering when and if they’ll return this year. Some speculate that son Jacob’s shocking molestation allegation, of which Amy was supportive, may have halted filming.

None of the cast members have spoken about a return of Little People Big World yet for this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.