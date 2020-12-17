Amy Roloff reacts to Jacob Roloff’s claim he was molested by Little People, Big World EP

Amy Roloff is supporting her youngest son, Jacob Roloff, after he accused a former executive producer of TLC’s Little People, Big World of molesting him when he was a child working on the show.

The 23-year-old took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share his experience. His mother Amy was just one of many family members who took to the comments section to praise him for speaking out.

What did Amy Roloff have to say?

The Little People, Big World star told Jacob how proud she is of him, after he said this was the first time that he felt ready to share his story.

Although he didn’t want to spill the details, he named the producer he was making the allegations against as Chris Cardamone, who worked on Little People, Big World between 2007 and 2010 and later worked as a producer on A&E show Parking Wars and Discovery series Fast N’ Loud.

Jacob wrote that he wanted to make sure that Cardamone was “not allowed around children again.”

He added towards the end of his statement, “It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members.”

Amy’s reaction was one of love and support. She concluded her comment saying, “Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

Amy’s relationship with Jacob

The Roloff family spent a lot of time in front of the camera over the years. In his statement, Jacob highlighted how being part of a reality TV show could have psychological consequences for those involved.

Since leaving the show, Jacob has been quite vocal about his time on camera and how he feels about how his family was depicted on air.

He has vowed to never be a part of reality TV ever again. However, Jacob has always said how much he loves his family and that will never change.

Since the show, both Amy and her youngest child have shared photos of themselves spending quality time together. Jacob married wife Isabel in 2019 and they seem to cherish the time with their nieces and nephews.

Amy’s upcoming wedding

Amy is getting hitched again, supposedly sometime next year, to Chris Marek. They have moved in together, but they have said that they are focusing on other non-wedding things right now.

The entire Roloff family will likely be in attendance to watch the couple get married. But what about her ex-husband and father of her four children, Matt Roloff?

He and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, will be invited to the wedding, according to Amy. However, she doesn’t think that they will actually show up.

Cardamone has yet to respond to the allegations.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.