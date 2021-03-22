LPBW: Here’s what Amy Roloff has been up to this week — cooking, road trips, and visiting grandkids

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World has been busy this past week, between cooking, taking a road trip, and visiting with her grandkids.

Over the weekend, Amy was cooking a spice bundt cake.

Amy also shared that she took a road trip with her fiancé, Chris Marek over the weekend. She shared a photo of the two driving, some scenery along the way, and a campfire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy captioned her pics, “A ‘quick’ road trip to Lewiston ID to see family. I love road trips w/ Chris and sharing the sights and adventure with him. ♥️🥰. #lovechrismarek #storyofamyrandchrism #roadtrips #theadventure #nevergetsold”

Further down, Amy noted, “And to sit around the fire w/ family and have conversations… was wonderful. Love a fire”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Amy loves spending time with her grandchildren

And of course, Amy didn’t leave out family as part of her weekend plans. She shared adorable pics of her granddaughters, Ember and Lilah.

In the first pic, Ember was wearing a dance leotard and was posed like a ballerina. In the second pic, Amy’s other granddaughter, Lilah was seated in a high chair at a restaurant with a big smile in a green gingham dress and a white bow in her hair.

Cooking has always been one of Amy’s passions

Longtime fans of the show know that Amy has always loved to cook and entertain. She turned her passion for cooking into a business venture in 2016 when she opened Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Her company’s site offers recipes, gear, and cookbooks, as well as some food items, like her famous fudge.

Amy and her fiancé, Chris met in 2016 at a “paint and sip” mixer. They hit it off, and by 2019, the couple was engaged. TLC was there to capture the proposal for Little People, Big World, although Chris later admitted that he regretted filming it.

Amy’s granddaughter Ember belongs to her son Jeremy and his wife Audrey. Her other granddaughter Lilah belongs to her son Zach and his wife Tori. She and ex Matt share two other grandchildren, Jackson and Bode.

Lilah was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that Amy and her son Zach were born with. Lilah’s brother Jackson was also born with achondroplasia. So far, Lilah and Jackson have been fortunate health-wise, as their type of dwarfism can often cause related health issues.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.