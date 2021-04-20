LPBW: Matt Roloff says he’s ready to start building his ‘new dream home’

Matt is ready to start the next chapter in his life with a new home. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World patriarch Matt Roloff shared with his followers that he’s ready to tackle his next big project: his dream home!

Matt shared a post this week with a pic of himself on a Wood-Mizer, a machine used to make lumber.

He captioned his pic, “After waiting in line patiently for 36 weeks (9 months) … my wood-mizer LT40wide finally arrived late today… best ‘toy’ a human can own.. for those who don’t know … “

Sign up for our newsletter!

“this machine makes lumber to build things.. more to come on this incredible piece of equipment.!! Just in time to cut 2×6’ s for the néw dream home..”

“While lumber prices are thru the roof .. hopefully this LT40 will help fuel the global supply chains dampened by Covid.”

Matt first talked about plans for his dream house last year

Matt revealed last year that plans for his dream home were underway. His plans included renovating the farmhouse into a modern and rustic home.

It’s unclear whether Matt’s longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, will have any input for the farmhouse or whether or not she’ll be moving onto the farm to share the home with him.

After Matt and Amy finalized their divorce, Amy finally decided to sell her portion of the farm to Matt and moved onto a new chapter in her life with her fiance, Chris Marek.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy eventually moved off the farm and bought her own home nearby

Amy moved about 15 minutes from the farm, so she is still close enough to visit for family functions, and bought her first home independently.

She recently announced her wedding will take place later this summer, but Matt and Caryn haven’t received an invitation to the nuptials yet.

Last month, Matt sparked rumors that he and Caryn may be getting engaged or married soon. When a fan commented, “Marry that woman!” on one of his Instagram posts, Matt replied, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

Matt enjoys sharing his numerous projects on the farm with his 692k followers on Instagram, as well as gatherings with his large family.

Matt showed that blended families and exes can get together and have fun

A day earlier, Matt shared a series of pics and video on the farm with the entire family, even including his ex-wife, Amy and her fiance, Chris.

Matt captioned the pics, “Wait?? What?? My clan all together enjoying the first annual April Sunny Day roloff family farm BBQ at @rolofffarms”

In the pics and videos, Matt’s adult children and their spouses enjoyed the weather and each other’s company, playing with the grandkids and playing in a baby pool on his property.

Fans of the show were excited when TLC officially announced that LPBW will be returning to the air on May 11.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus, returning to the air on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.