Did LPBW star Matt Roloff confirm an engagement? Here’s why fans think he may have


Matt Roloff of Little People Big World
Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star, Matt Roloff hinted at an impending wedding between himself and longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler when he responded to a fan on social media.

Matt shared a sweet birthday post for his girlfriend Caryn earlier this week, praising her as the “most fabulous person in the world.” Matt shared pics of the family’s dinner outing, Caryn’s cake, and friends and family singing to her.

One fan commented on his post, “Marry that woman!” Matt replied, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

Matt’s comment sparked rumors that he and Caryn may already be engaged. Fans have been wondering whether the couple will get engaged after four years of dating.

The couple met years ago when Caryn previously worked as Matt’s personal assistant for a decade at Roloff Farms. Fans of LPBW saw Matt and ex-wife Amy go through a messy divorce that was broadcast for the whole world to see.

Matt and Caryn went public with their romance in 2017

When Matt and Caryn went public as a couple in 2017, rumors circulated that the two engaged in some extra-marital affairs. Ex-wife, Amy wrote in her autobiography that she had seen things that she shouldn’t have.

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World on Instagram
Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Amy hinted at an extra-marital affair between Matt and Caryn

Amy wrote, “Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?”

She continued, “Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Caryn has remained tight-lipped on her relationship with Matt. She and Amy were shown to not get along and Caryn made it clear that she never wanted to live in the farmhouse that belonged to Amy.

Matt has plans for a dream house on the farm

In last season’s opening episode, Caryn said, “I would never live in the big house. Ever. Put a pin in that.” Matt shared plans last fall for an expansive new dream house to be built on the property, purportedly for himself and Caryn to share.

Matt has lived in the double-wide on Roloff Farms since separating from Amy and moving out of the main farmhouse. Caryn owns her own house a short distance from the farm.

The couple shares a vacation home in Arizona, where they frequently visit. Rumors circulated recently that Matt is currently renting out the main farmhouse to an employee of Roloff Farms.

No official engagement has been announced for Matt and Caryn. However, Matt’s ex, Amy, and her fiancé Chris Marek are engaged and the proposal was filmed for TLC cameras.

Amy and Chris originally postponed last year’s wedding date due to the pandemic, but are planning to tie the knot sometime this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.

