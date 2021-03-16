Matt Roloff of LPBW celebrated girlfriend Caryn’s birthday, Tori attended after miscarriage news

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World isn’t shy about declaring his love for his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

On Monday, the LPBW star took to Instagram to do just that for her birthday. Matt shared two pics and a video.

In the first pic, Caryn has Matt’s grandson, Bode on her lap as his sister, Ember looked on. It appeared the pic was taken in a booth at a restaurant and the shot was taken in between bites as little Bode held a fork in his hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy birthday Caryn! You little whipper snapper!”

In his second pic, Matt shared a picture of Caryn’s cake, which had this written in icing: “Happy birthday Caryn! You little whipper snapper!” In the third slide, a video, Matt shared himself, friends and family singing Happy Birthday to Caryn.

Caryn looked delighted to have her small group celebrating her birthday and she blew out the candles, then clapped and shouted, “Whoo!”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Caryn’s small gathering included a few friends and family

As Matt panned the camera around his double-wide, Caryn’s daughter Brittany can be seen holding Matt’s granddaughter, Lilah. A few other friends and family were in attendance.

Followers also saw Matt’s son, Zach and his wife Tori with their son Jackson in attendance. Some might be surprised to see Tori and Zach attended a party so soon after the news broke that Tori suffered a miscarriage recently.

At the same time, it was a happy time for the family and likely a welcome event full of happiness to cheer up the couple.

Matt has lived in the double-wide on Roloff Farms ever since he and ex-wife Amy split in 2015. Matt and Amy Roloff are the original owners of Roloff Farms, purchasing the land in 1990 for only $185,000 when Amy was pregnant with their twin sons, Jeremy and Zach. (They also share daughter Molly and son Jacob.)

The Roloffs expanded the farm and have made countless renovations to the main farmhouse over their 27 years together as a married couple. Amy remained in the farmhouse amid her split from Matt until she decided whether to sell her share to Matt or stay on the farm.

Matt grew impatient over Amy’s indecisiveness about selling the farmhouse

Amy eventually sold her portion of the farm to Matt in 2019 for $667,000. Matt and Amy argued about everything, especially toward the end of their marriage, and Amy’s indecision about whether to stay or sell her portion of the farm was no exception.

Matt grew increasingly impatient with Amy for not being to commit to a decision. When Amy did sell her share, she purchased her first solo home about 15 minutes from the farm. She now shares her home with her fiancé, Chris Marek. There have been reports recently that Matt is renting out the farmhouse to an employee of Roloff Farms.

Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn have been together publicly since his divorce from Amy was finalized, amid rumors that some infidelity took place. Caryn was Matt’s personal assistant for 10 years at Roloff Farms and was in charge of pumpkin season, the farm’s most profitable event of the year.

Caryn and Matt live separately and haven’t yet gotten engaged. It was recently revealed that Matt used a $53k government loan to keep Roloff Farms afloat during the pandemic.

Matt and Caryn split their time between Oregon and a shared vacation home the couple purchased in Arizona in 2018. Matt loves to share his daily adventures, ongoing projects, family and business-related affairs, with his 689,000 followers on Instagram.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.