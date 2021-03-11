Matt Roloff used a $53k loan to keep the family farm running and employees paid during the pandemic

Matt Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

It’s been discovered that Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World used a government loan to keep his farm financially afloat amidst the pandemic.

Documents show Roloff Farms is listed as having taken a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in the amount of $53,841. Approved in April 2020, the loan was funded by Wells Fargo Bank.

Roloff Farms listed their use for the loan solely for payroll for its three listed employees. We know that Matt’s son Zach, who gives tours to visitors and helps with maintenance, is an employee of Roloff Farms. It’s unclear who the other two employees were.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As shared by The Sun, Matt Roloff is listed as Roloff Farm’s president, with Amy listed as the secretary.

Roloff Farms is a prime source of income for the family, with 110 sprawling acres and is a huge hit on the show and for residents of Oregon.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The farm offers a fun time every year with pumpkin season, its biggest attraction

Pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: TLC

Matt and Amy purchased the farm in 1990 for just $185,000. Matt and Amy completed a lot of improvements over the years and there is always a work in progress at the farm.

Roloff Farms’ website describes the farm on their website: “Roloff Farms started as a small fixer upper on 34 acres of possibility. The beat up old farmhouse, broken down barn and overgrown peach orchard has grown and transformed into an over 100 acre agri-tainment extravaganza.”

Read More Find out how Amy Roloff spent her Saturday night with friends

“Roloff Farms is now an annual destination bringing fun and excitement to thousands of both local and worldwide visitors. Located around 15 miles west of Portland and just north of Hillsboro in the unincorporated community of Helvetia Oregon.”

“Roloff Farms has been the backdrop for many of the antics and adventures of the Roloff family, stars of the popular, long-running TLC reality series “Little People, Big World. “Roloff Farms has several unique structures, originally built as a utopian playland to entertain the now grown Roloff children.”

“Over the years the original structures and equally fanciful new ones have become favorite tour attractions to the many people who visit the farm during the Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch season when the farm is open to the public every Friday, Saturday & Sunday in October. Since the addition of multiple grandchildren to the ever expanding and changing Roloff Family, the famous farm is also evolving….”

Amy sold her share of the farm but still co-owns the north side with ex Matt

Matt and Amy divorced in 2016 as documented on the show. Amy sold her 32.28 acres share of the farm last year to Matt for $975,000. Amy still has a stake in some of the farm, as Matt clarified on Instagram last year, “I don’t own the whole thing. Amy and I still co-own the North side. (Original farm with big house). I only own the south parcel. Hope that helps. I know it’s confusing.”

Matt is an established business entrepreneur. He has appeared in a few small roles for TV and movies, worked as a computer programmer, and co-founded and runs Direct Access Solutions (a company that provides specialized equipment to little people in hospitals).

He also has done motivational speaking, traveled to Iraq to help three dwarf children in need of medical attention, has authored three books, and has a lengthy list of ongoing passion projects on the farm.

Since his ex-wife Amy has moved off the property, Matt has been talking about designing his dream home on the farm. He currently resides in Oregon on Roloff Farms and shares a vacation home in Arizona with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.