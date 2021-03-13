Tori Roloff of LPBW shares miscarriage news with touching post in hopes of healing and helping others

Tori Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff of Little People Big World had some sad news to share with followers this morning. Tori was six weeks along in her third pregnancy when she lost the baby.

Tori shared a touching photo of a cross stitch pattern featuring Jesus holding their unborn baby, alongside Tori, Zach, and their two kids, Jackson and Ember. It was propped in front of a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a pregnancy test with the word “pregnant” sat on the ground in the forefront.

Tori was silent on social media for nearly two weeks

Followers of the reality TV star have noticed that Tori has been quiet on social media since the end of February. It now makes sense why Tori and her husband haven’t been sharing much lately.

Tori explained in her caption that they learned they had lost the baby at six weeks along, during her eight week ultrasound. She doted on husband, Zach for being her “unwavering rock through this whole journey.”

Tori and Zach don’t openly speak about their faith, but fans can discern from many of their posts that they’re practicing Christians. Tori mentioned that the first face their unborn baby got to see “was Jesus.”

Tori also shared a photo in her stories of her children, Jackson and Lilah, with the simple caption, “My strength no matter what.” Most of Tori’s posts on Instagram are of her kids.

Tori’s lengthy caption read, “We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share. We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier.”

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” she continued. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out [sic] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

“However, I also thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus,” she added. “I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day.”

Tori doted on husband Zach for being by her side

“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey,” she expressed. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

“If there is any silver lining here it’s the realization of how truly blessed we are. We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that’s not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day,” she wrote.

Tori also posted on her IG stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day,” she continued. “I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.”

“So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all. ❤️“For I hold you by your right hand—I, the Lord your God. And I say to you ‘don’t be afraid. I am here to help you. Isaiah 41:13,” she concluded.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.