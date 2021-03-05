LPBW: Zach Roloff shares family video, shows off Jackson’s reading skills

Zach Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Zach Roloff of Little People Big World posted an adorable video of his kids and wife, Tori on Thursday night.

In his Instagram stories, Zach showed son Jackson sitting on the floor reading a book while little sister Lilah sits next to him attentively. Jackson is turning the pages of the book, reading emphatically. Lilah adorably points to the pictures in the book while big brother Jackson reads aloud.

In the second video, Jackson is standing next to mom, Tori and holding a photo book entitled “Roloff Farms 2019.” Jackson flips through the pages while Lilah crawls onto her mom’s lap, cooing and smiling sweetly. Tori is seated on the floor, looking proud and content.

Zach doesn’t post often about his personal life

Zach isn’t one to share his personal life on social media often, compared to the rest of his famous family. Zach’s wife, Tori frequently posts their adventures and pics of Jackson on Lilah on her Instagram account.

Zach is the son of Matt and Amy Roloff, and he is the only one of his parent’s four children with dwarfism. His twin brother, Jeremy, is average-sized, while Zach is a little person.

Zach was born with achondroplasia like his mom Amy

Zach was born with a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, which is the most common type. Achondroplasia affects cartilage and bone growth, resulting in short limbs, an enlarged head, and bowed legs. Zach’s mom, Amy and both of Zach’s children, Jackson and Lilah, were also born with the same condition.

Often, those afflicted suffer health issues related to their dwarfism. Zach has undergone numerous surgeries since he was a child. He has had a shunt placed in his skull to drain excess fluid, leg straightening surgery that involved metal plates and screws placed in his legs, and exploratory surgery for fluid in his ears.

In addition to filming the family’s hit show, Little People Big World, Zach is a regular at Roloff Farms, where he helps wherever he’s needed and often gives tours to visitors.

Zach and his wife Tori have been together for 11 years

Zach and his wife, Tori met in 2010 on Roloff Farms when Tori worked there during pumpkin season, the farm’s most popular event of the year. “Our first date lasted five hours, and we’ve been together ever since,” Tori told People.

Zach and Tori dated for three years before tying the knot on Roloff Farms. The couple now shares two kids, Jackson and Lilah, who are often featured in Tori’s social media posts, and who have been featured on the show as well.

Fans of Little People Big World are awaiting official word regarding the show’s return to the air, expected later this year. Some fans speculate that the show is on a production halt due to Zach’s brother, Jacob’s scandalous allegations.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.