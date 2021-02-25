Tori Roloff gets emotional, shares a touching pic of Jackson’s first day of school

Zach, Jackson, and Tori Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff got emotional on Wednesday when she posted a pic to Instagram of her and husband Zach Roloff’s eldest child, Jackson Kyle, who attended his first day of school.

In the pic, Jackson Roloff showed off a huge smile and held a sign stating that he’s three years old and that it’s his first day of preschool. The adorable sign also stated that Jackson wants to be a pilot when he grows up.

Her caption read, “It’s fine. I’m fine. My sweet baby J had his first day of school today! He’s been asking for so long to go to school and he finally got to go today! My mama heart was bursting with pride watching him March in like he owned the place. He gave me a big hug and kiss before I left and said “peace mom!” ✌🏼 I love this kid so stinking much!! So proud of you Jackson! ❤️#babyjroloff#timeisathief.”

Next to Jackson on the porch was his lunch box, covered in a stars and planets design. He wore a backpack and was decked out in a gray zippered sweater, black pants, and gray suede shoes.

Jackson’s grandma Amy stopped by to comment

Tori’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, replied to the post, saying, “I’m so proud of him too. Oh my gosh. Pre-school already? I feel you DIL. And yet it’s so good too.”

Jackson’s huge smile indicated that he had no qualms about heading off to school.

Jackson Kyle Roloff is the eldest child of Tori and Zach Roloff. Born in 2017, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that Zach has.

Achondroplasia is a form of short-limbed dwarfism. The average height of an adult male with achondroplasia is four feet, four inches.

Mother-in-law Amy Roloff comments on Tori’s post. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori and Zach have gracefully handled parenting children with disabilities

Regarding parenting a child with dwarfism, Zach Roloff said, “We’re obviously not perfect, but we’re doing the parenting thing as best we can. And when you have kids that have a disability or potentially a higher risk of having health problems, you learn how to handle that in an appropriate way, a healthy way.”

Jackson is an older brother to sister, Lilah Ray, who also has achondroplasia.

The family doesn’t let physical stature define them. Tori often shares snippets of their lives, adventuring and enjoying life’s every day moments.

There is some speculation that filming for Little People Big World has halted due to a shocking allegation by Jacob Roloff that an executive producer from the show molested him.

Fans of the show have become anxious as there hasn’t been any official word as to whether a new season will be airing this year on TLC.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.