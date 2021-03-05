LPBW: Matt Roloff shares touching tribute to his ‘everything’ Caryn Chandler, hints at Arizona getaway

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

In the sweetest post on his Facebook page earlier this week, Matt Roloff paid tribute to his “everything,” girlfriend Caryn Chandler. Matt included a black and white pic of the photogenic couple.

He captioned the pic saying, “When I’m feeling a Little down… projects are falling behind schedule… the rain is unrelenting.. Grey sky’s are the dark and only light of the day….. “

“I rely on @carynchandler1 to pick me up.. pat me on the back .. muster up some words of encouragement… whisper a few sweet nothings in my ear and then send me back out to the battle field fully prepared to March forward. (As soon as March gets here of course)”

Matt got creative with his idioms

“Thank you my love caryn Lynn @carynchandler1 for being the spring under my diving board … the sharp edge to my chainsaw, the fuel for my body and the passion in my spirit to keep rolling forward.”

“You are my everything!!! And I love you. Now let’s go to Arizona for a few days of RnR :)))”

Matt has been very active on social media lately, sharing details of projects he’s had in the works, as well as fun family outings.

Matt and Caryn Chandler went public with their romance four years ago

Matt and Caryn made their relationship official in 2017, a year after Matt’s divorce from ex-wife, Amy Roloff was finalized.

Matt and Amy Roloff rose to fame in 2006 when TLC first debuted their show, Little People Big World. The show initially was intended to educate viewers about dwarfism and to showcase that their lives are as typical as anyone else’s.

As time went on, storylines focused more on the evident tension between Matt and Amy, who disagreed and argued frequently. Ultimately, the couple of 30 years decided to call it quits and their divorce played out on the show.

Caryn isn’t new to Little People Big World or Roloff Farms

Caryn had been featured quite a bit on the show, as she was a vital part of the family’s pumpkin season on Roloff Farms. Matt said during an episode, “Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. I enjoy her immensely. Whether we’re working or whether we’re relaxing, we have a great time together.”

Matt’s ex, Amy wrote in her book, A Little Me, that she suspected Matt engaged in an extra-marital affair with Caryn. Amy wrote in her book, “Matt was spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm, and our farm manager seemed to be around more and more often as well. What, if anything, was going on?”

Amy continued in the book, “Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship. I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Matt and ex-wife Amy have both moved on with their lives

Amy has since moved on and has sold her half of the farm to Matt, purchased her own home, and shares her life with soon-to-be husband, Chris Marek.

Matt and Caryn are an inseparable, adventurous couple. The two share a vacation home in Arizona, where they often visit and post pics. There is no official word yet whether the couple is engaged, but rumors have stirred, as the couple has been officially dating for three years.

Fans of the show are anticipating the show to return to the air some time this year, though no official word has been announced yet.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.