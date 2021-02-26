Matt Roloff’s girlfriend shares video of family dinner with Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, posted video to her Instagram stories on Thursday, showing a fun family dinner with her beau, Matt, and some of his family.

Beginning her story, Caryn shares videos of chickens and roosters in her back yard, noting that they are free ranging, pointing out their beautiful color as she gets a close up inside the coop of some bantam eggs. (Bantam chickens are miniature versions of regular chicken breeds.)

In the next story slide, Caryn shares an adorable video of Zach and Tori’s daughter, Lilah, trying to pull Caryn’s glasses off her face. The video has the caption, “Lilah Ray thinks I’m wearing HER glasses.”

Lilah recently was prescribed glasses to correct a medical issue that causes her eyes to cross.

In the video, Caryn is holding Lilah in her arms while they’re seated at a restaurant.

Boyfriend Matt, who is apparently videoing, asks Caryn, “What is Lilah Ray doing to you, Cha Cha?” Cha Cha is Caryn’s self-given name that Matt’s grandkids call her.

Caryn shared footage of her chickens and roosters on her stories. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Zach, Tori, Lilah and Jackson joined the family for dinner

The camera pans around the table, showing Matt’s son, Zach and his wife Tori and their son, Jackson. Matt’s father, Ron Roloff, is wearing a cowboy hat and is playing with Jackson seated on his lap.

The family is in an unspecified restaurant happily enjoying a meal together.

Caryn shared precious video of the family out to dinner. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Caryn’s post follows Matt’s week-long Instagram post frenzy. Her boyfriend has been sharing his many projects and undertakings with fans on social media.

Caryn met Matt before they were a couple, when Caryn helped run pumpkin season on Roloff Farms, working as Matt’s assistant. After his divorce from Amy Roloff was final in 2016, he and the 53-year-old made their relationship public in 2017.

Some fans of the show speculated that Matt and Caryn had been having an affair, leading to his divorce from Amy. This was not confirmed, however.

Caryn and Matt live adventurously, much like the rest of the family

Matt and Caryn share their adventurous lifestyle on social media. The couple live in Oregon and share a vacation home in Arizona.

Matt, 59, shares four children with his ex, Amy: twins Jeremy and Zach, Molly, and Jacob. Caryn has two children, Brittany and Connor, from a previous marriage.

There were often awkward moments between Amy and Caryn when the divorce was still new. Amy has since moved on and is engaged to Chris Marek, and scheduled to marry this year. Word has it that Caryn and Matt also want to get married this year.

Fans are anxiously awaiting to hear whether Little People, Big World will resume this year, but there hasn’t been any official word yet.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.