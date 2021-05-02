LPBW: Inside Amy Roloff’s pre-bachelorette getaway

Amy Roloff took a getaway with her best girlfriends recently for her pre-bachelorette party. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff, the matriarch of Little People Big World, recently celebrated her pre-bachelorette getaway with her best girlfriends in Palm Springs, CA.

Amy spent several days last week in Palm Springs at the La Quinta resort for a mini-vacation with her BFFs to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to her fiance, Chris Marek.

Lisa and Deb, Amy’s best friends, have been featured on several episodes of LPBW and were Amy’s chaperones for the trip.

The LPBW trio flew out of Oregon on Tuesday

Amy raised eyebrows last week when she shared a video from Palm Springs where she appeared to be intoxicated while filming with Lisa and Deb outside their resort.

Amy’s friend, Lisa, shared a pic of herself with Deb and Amy wearing their masks last week as they boarded their plane to fly out to California from Oregon.

She captioned the pic, “Amy’s Pre Bachelorette Party! Palm Springs here we come!!”

A day later, Lisa shared another pic from the girls’ trip, showing Amy riding in the back of a golf cart, waving at the camera, on the way to enjoy some pampering.

Lisa told her followers, “@pdx1dls and I just sent Amy off to the Spa for a morning of pampering!”

Amy’s friends shared plenty of pics from the pre-bachelorette trip

Amy’s friend, Deb, also shared plenty of pics from the pre-bachelorette party with the best friends. She posted pics from inside and around the resort, and one of the three friends sharing a drink and a pic.

She captioned her post, “Enjoying time with my Besties in La Quinta #amyroloffsprebachelorette”

In another post, Deb shared pics of herself with Amy and Lisa, posing again for the cameras, margaritas in hand, with a gorgeous, sunny backdrop.

She captioned her photos, “Enjoying another wonderful night in La Quinta with my two Besties❣️”

It appeared that Deb stayed a little longer at La Quinta with some other girlfriends, as she continued to share pics from the resort up until Sunday.

Amy and Lisa headed back to Oregon ahead of Deb

Amy and Lisa left the resort together, and Lisa shared a pic from their airplane as they headed back to Oregon, with the caption, “Heading back to PDX! Such a great time in PalmSprings”

Lisa and Deb have been steady supports in Amy’s life, especially since her divorce from Matt Roloff in 2016. Her two besties were featured in a clip of the upcoming season of LPBW, accompanying Amy while she went wedding dress shopping.

Amy announced that after initially putting her wedding on hold due to the pandemic, she and Chris would be tying the knot this August.

Planning a wedding is enough to keep Amy busy these days, in addition to staying busy cooking and adding new gifts to her shop on her website.

Fans of the show can find out what else Amy has stayed busy with when LPBW returns to the air next month.

Little People Big World returns to the air for Season 22 on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.