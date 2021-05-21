LPBW source says Amy Roloff is getting married on the farm

A source says Amy Roloff has accepted ex Matt’s offer and will be marrying her fiance, Chris Marek, on the farm. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World fans watched this week as Matt Roloff offered for his ex, Amy Roloff and her fiance, Chris Marek to get married on the farm, and according to a source, she has accepted the offer.

Amy was against the idea initially, shooting down Matt’s offer pretty quickly, while Chris was open to the idea and kept bringing it up to Matt.

Although the couple disagreed about whether to marry on the farm, Chris brought up the reasons why it would make sense, like the money it would save them, it being a familiar place, and with the pandemic, it’s been tough for the couple to find a venue on the date they chose, which Amy revealed is August 28, 2021.

Amy seems to have had a change of heart about getting married on the farm

Now, according to a source, the 56-year-old TLC star has had a change of heart and has agreed to get married on the sprawling 110-acre Roloff Farms after private discussions.

The source claims that Amy is now fully on board with the idea, and has even called a truce with Caryn Chandler, Matt’s longtime girlfriend.

“Amy and Chris are now planning to have the wedding at the farm, and it will be in three months, things are coming together. It was Matt’s idea initially and Caryn went along with it because they are trying to keep things cordial between them all,” the source said.

The source continued, “The reason Amy didn’t want to have it at the farm at first is because of the emotional history there, and she didn’t know if everyone was on the same page yet.”

The upcoming nuptials are slated to be filmed for Little People, Big World

“Caryn isn’t a huge fan of Amy, she feels they are more acquaintances than friends, but she just wants Matt and the family to be happy and for everyone to move on,” they added.

They also claimed that the nuptials will be filmed and aired on the show, testing guests for COVID-19 prior to the ceremony, adding that, “There are strict health and safety regulations.”

As previously reported, Matt and Caryn hadn’t yet received invitations to Amy and Chris’ wedding, although they were expected to be invited and were planning on attending.

According to the source, the reason for no invite was because Amy and Chris were still searching for a venue.

But now that they’ve been able to come to a peaceful agreement, it looks like the two couples are getting along for the sake of everyone moving on in their lives.

The two couples are getting along for the sake of their kids

“Things are a lot more amicable between the two couples and they’ve been spending time together,” the source added.

“They just want to be mature and move on with their lives for the sake of their kids, but that’s not to say there won’t be disagreements in the future, as everyone knows what Amy and Matt are like,” they continued.

After this week’s episode, fans of the show blasted Amy for her attitude, calling her “bitter” in how she communicates with Matt.

Amy had a much harder time selling her property to Matt, since she moved off the farm after 30 years of memories, whereas Matt stayed on the farm and continues to live in his double wide.

Amy had plenty to reflect on, with so much history living on the farm and raising her four kids there, but now she’s ready to tackle the next chapter in her life with Chris and their August nuptials.

Fans of the show will have to wait and see if Amy and Chris really follow through with getting married on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.