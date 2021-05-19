LPBW: Amy Roloff reflects on her time on the farm as she starts her life’s next chapter

LPBW star Amy Roloff had plenty to reflect on after she signed over her portion of the farm to her ex, Matt. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff, the matriarch of Little People, Big World family, decided to rid herself of the farm entirely, signing over her portion of the property to her ex-husband Matt and had plenty to reflect on after 30 years on the farm.

In the second episode of this season, LPBW fans watched as Amy accepted Matt’s second offer to buy her out from the farm.

The decision wasn’t an easy one for Amy nor Matt, but Amy struggled most with her choice since it meant she moved off the farm and will no longer have ownership in anything related to Roloff Farms, which was such a huge part of her life.

For the majority of her life, Amy lived in the farmhouse at Roloff Farms and raised her and Matt’s four kids there, twins Jeremy and Zach, daughter Molly and youngest son, Jacob.

After Amy and Matt signed the paperwork to make the purchase official, Amy took some time to reflect on what she was leaving behind

Once the paperwork was signed, Amy wanted to take one last drive around the farm, with her fiance Chris, and they drove along the farm in one of the mule UTV’s, taking in the views one last time as an owner on the property.

“It’s gonna be hard to think that I just cannot come out, walk around the property, and be at this beautiful spot any time I want,” Amy said while taking in the scenery one last time.

“It’s not something I ever took for granted, and I’m definitely going to miss it,” the 56-year-old bride-to-be added, “But I know there’s beauty in my own backyard and I’m going to appreciate that as well.”

The couple met with Amy’s son, Zach and his wife, Tori and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, for a mini get-together at the campfire, a popular setting among the family to hang out.

When Amy and Chris arrived at the campfire site, Zach confessed that it could be Amy’s last campfire at the farm for a long time, explaining that there’s probably no reason Amy would just show up to the farm for a campfire without an invitation, noting that she’s be welcome, but it wouldn’t be something she’d choose to do.

Zach jokingly asked his mom if they should break open the champagne or the tissues, given the bittersweet emotions she was feeling at that moment.

Amy’s son also added that he felt that the separation was good for Amy and Matt, and noted that his mom and Chris can focus on themselves and their future together now.

Zach added that it will be good for Amy to move on with Chris and do her own thing, rather than always comparing and wondering what her ex, Matt is doing.

The group popped open champagne and Amy gave a toast, reflecting on her 30 years on the farm

The group popped some champagne to celebrate the moment, and Amy gave a speech, saying, “I feel very thankful and blessed to have raised all of you guys here. It’s a lot of great memories, lot of hard times, lot of challenges, too, but in the end it was a great place to have shared and lived on for the last 30 years.”

Zach recently mentioned that he’s considering taking over his mom Amy’s role on the farm, and admitted that he would be “Mom 2.0” if he did, when it comes to business decisions and being more conservative than his free-thinking dad, Matt.

Amy certainly has plenty to look forward to without the farm, including her upcoming nuptials to Chris this August. Fans will have to keep up with the Roloffs to find out whether Amy accepts Matt’s offer to marry Chris on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.