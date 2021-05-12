LPBW: Zach Roloff says he’ll be ‘Mom 2.0’ if he takes on Amy’s role at the farm with dad Matt Roloff

Zach Roloff of LPBW said he’d be “Mom 2.0” if he becomes a business partner on the farm with his dad Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff said that he would be “Mom 2.0” if he chose to buy out his mom’s portion of the farm and become business partners with his dad, Matt Roloff.

During the premiere episode of Season 22, Matt took his son Zach to the farm to check out what he called “investments” for pumpkin season that add “appeal” to the business.

Upon arriving at the storage barn, it was revealed that Matt’s purchases were large statues of different creatures such as a Sasquatch, horses, and an alien sculpture.

Zach stood, looking confused for a few seconds, before asking his dad, “What’s their purpose?”

Matt had a detailed explanation about how he wanted to place the Sasquatch statue near a fog machine along the wagon tour during the pumpkin and Halloween season to encourage guests of the farm to want to take a second tour.

Zach wasn’t so sure about his dad’s idea, and though he admitted the statues were “cool,” he was concerned about his dad’s ideas which often cost a lot of money.

During his confessional, Zach told cameras that his dad has taught him that you need to “spend money to make money” in a business, but Zach felt that just because Matt wanted something, it’s “not how it has to happen.”

Matt wondered if the purchase of so many large sculptures would turn Zach off from the idea of getting into business with him.

Zach admitted that if he partnered with Matt on the farm, he’d be more conservative than him

Zach wasn’t turned off by the purchase but admitted to his dad, “I’ll be more conservative than you.”

Matt asked Zach if he was referring to the budget and Zach said that whatever agreement they came to, he would want to collaborate on the big purchases.

Matt explained that the way he and Amy handled business on the farm was to set a threshold, and if a purchase went over an amount they were comfortable with, they would discuss it and approve it together.

Zach said he would be ‘Mom 2.0’ as a partner on the farm

Zach said, “I’m gonna be like Mom 2.0 and in my mind, that means, like, I’m not going to just say, ‘Matt, everything’s awesome. Keep spending,’ you know, like no, I’m going to have a philosophy and a mindset behind it.”

Matt, who offered for Amy and her fiancé Chris to get married on the farm, said that he thought “fundamentally” he and Zach “agree on a lot of stuff,” and added that Zach is “frugal” and “tight.”

The Roloff family patriarch is known for his sometimes extravagant ideas, and always has several projects happening at once. This was often the cause of a lot of arguments between Matt and Amy while she was still living on the farm.

Matt’s spending and the way he does things gave Zach ‘pause’ and he called them ‘draining’

Zach, who celebrated a birthday earlier this week, admitted that he wants to own the north side of the property, which he would have to purchase from his mom, but that the way his dad goes about things and how he spends money gives him “a little bit of pause” and can be “draining.”

Before Zach takes the big leap into becoming a business partner with his dad, he wanted more reassurance from Matt that he would do things a little bit differently.

Fans of the show will have to catch up next week to find out if Zach can get over their different business styles and if he’ll take the plunge into becoming his father’s business partner.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.