LPBW: Amy Roloff confirms wedding date, shares what planning she still has left to do

Did Amy Roloff accidentally give away her exact wedding date on social media? Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff took to social media to share some updates about her wedding planning, and inadvertently shared her wedding date with followers.

Amy was energetic and upbeat when she posted several videos to Instagram stories, telling her followers that she figured she’d jump online on a cloudy Monday afternoon.

In the first video Amy shared, she added text that read, “Just a Monday this and that moment w/y’all[.]”

Amy’s wedding planning binder was dated Saturday, August 28, 2021

Amy sat down at her kitchen table, and in front of her were some fudge, cookies, and a binder that read, “Chris & Amy Wedding 8.28.2021”

Amy told fans that it was a cloudy day, that she was going to be finishing up her herb garden later in the day, but on that particular morning, she was working on some last-minute wedding planning.

Amy lifted her wedding planning book up to face the camera, and seemed to purposely hide the date, which was written across the bottom of the binder, although it was already visible earlier in the video.

Amy revealed that she still has a lot of details to tie up before her August nuptials

While she held up the wedding binder, she said, “Look at that! I’m working on wedding stuff. It’s coming up. It’s in August! I gotta work on the timeline, I gotta finalize my invites, I’m gonna get together with Lisa and Deb soon and, um, to kind of, you know, what we gotta do,” with the text that read, “Wedding stuff this morning[.]”

Amy’s wedding planner revealed some dates and times for her upcoming nuptials. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

The next video included the text, “Lots of details including wedding favor[.] That’s for later,” along with, “Summer Fudge is here,” and Amy continued, saying, “We got, oh, I hope you guys like the wedding, uh, favor that I’m gonna give out. I’m gonna have to tell you guys about that a little bit later. But obviously, keep me going, a pickup before I go for a walk with Felix, is to have some fudge.”

Amy’s next video had the words, “Hope you’re having a good start to your day” in text as Amy continued, “So, anyway,” as she opened her wedding planning binder to look inside, and added, “I really gotta get a hold of my vendors and just kind of connect with them, like my caterer, the tent people, my photographer, and all of that other stuff… and I have my dress!”

Amy had handwritten notes with events and times written inside her planner and it looks like an evening wedding is in the works

Inside Amy’s binder, she had written notes, such as “Father Daughter Dance, Bride Groom, Photos/Video Amy’s Dad, Chris – siblings – step Dad” and times written with events listed next to them.

It appeared that next to the 5:30 slot was written “Ceremony” with the reception at 6:00, dinner at 6:30, toasts at 7:00, special dances at 8:00, sunset photos at 8:30 and exit at 10:00.

Amy confirmed an August wedding date earlier this year in a post where she gushed over her fiance, Chris Marek. She and her best friends enjoyed a pre-bachelorette getaway in Palm Springs last month where Amy fully enjoyed herself, possibly a bit too much.

Fans of the show will be eagerly watching to find out if Amy’s wedding will be televised, and whether or not she and Chris accepted Matt’s offer to get married on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.