LPBW: How much did Amy Roloff profit off selling the farm to Matt?

Amy Roloff made a pretty penny selling her portion of the farm to Matt Roloff Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff revealed that she recently sold her portion of the farm and all its assets to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff. So how much money did she make?

Fans of the show watched this week as Amy accepted Matt’s second offer to buy her out from the farm. After thinking long and hard about leaving 30 years of memories behind, Amy finally bit the bullet.

Amy netted nearly $1 million from selling her portion of the farm

The TLC star admitted that she’ll always miss the farm and after signing the purchase agreement, she took some time to reflect on her years living there.

Information obtained from an Oregon court confirmed that Amy sold 32.28 acres of land in Hillsboro, Oregon on August 13, 2020, in the amount of $975,000.

According to the source, Matt took out a loan for the property exchange in the amount of $825,000.

Amy had previously sold another portion of her land to Matt back in June 2019 and netted $667,000.

Roloff Farms continues to be a prosperous business

According to a source, Roloff Farms had a net worth of over $1.6 million as of 2018. Although Amy no longer lived on the property, she continued to work on the farm.

Roloff Farms brings in roughly 30,000 guests each year, where visitors flock from all over to check out the famous pumpkin season, as well as rent private tours led by Zach Roloff, or rent the property for events like reunions, picnics, or small weddings.

Pumpkin season is the farm’s biggest attraction, bringing in $15 per adult for admission, which gets each visitor a tour of the property and the chance to partake in any events happening on the farm.

The same source estimates that Amy brought in roughly $7,000 to $10,000 per episode on Little People, Big World, and is now worth over $6 million due to her long-running show as well as her side businesses.

Matt Roloff is worth the same amount as his ex-wife, though he’s still fully involved in the business side of the farm, whereas Amy is not.

Though she’s no longer on the farm, Amy has plenty to keep her busy

Amy owns Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen and sells her cookbooks, attire, and some food items, including her famous fudge.

The 56-year-old mom of four, who earned a degree in business from Central Michigan University, also offers public speaking at events, has published an autobiography, and once worked as a preschool teacher at her church.

As if four kids, four grandkids, planning a wedding, and running multiple businesses weren’t enough to keep Amy busy, she also established the Amy Roloff Charity Foundation in 2009 which is aimed at helping at-risk youth and people with disabilities.

The LPBW personality revealed her wedding date last week during an Instagram live, so now the countdown is on before she starts the next chapter in her life and weds her fiance, Chris Marek.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.