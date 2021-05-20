LPBW fans blast Amy Roloff’s attitude, call her ‘bitter’ after this week’s episode

After this week’s episode of LPBW, fans of the show called Amy ‘bitter’ towards her ex, Matt Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff made a big decision in this week’s episode of Little People, Big World to accept Matt’s offer to buy her out from the farm.

Fans of the show are now labeling Amy as “bitter” towards her ex.

In the episode, Amy revealed to her BFF’s Lisa and Deb that Matt proposed a second buyout offer to her, after the first one felt through last fall.

Amy accepted Matt’s buyout offer

Amy and Matt agreed to the terms this time, and they completed the deal after years of talking about what would happen after Amy moved off the farm.

Amy bought her own house, about 15 minutes from Roloff Farm, and started a new chapter in her life with her fiance, Chris.

Once Amy moved out of the farmhouse, her decision was easier. There wasn’t as much emotion involved, after having lived on the farm and raising her kids there for 30 years.

Even before their divorce, Amy and Matt argued and bickered over everything, especially concerning business decisions.

Amy has a BIG decision to make with Matt’s offer for the farm. Catch it all on a new episode of #LPBW TONIGHT at 9/8c. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F1RB8usoiR — TLC Network (@TLC) May 18, 2021

Matt is more of a free-thinking, creative type who constantly has several projects happening at once. Amy is more conservative and likes to take her time deciding, keeping her schedule less hectic.

Matt and Amy’s relationship has changed little since their divorce

It was no surprise when the ex-couple met up to sign papers to complete the buyout that things weren’t all peaches and cream.

Amy felt bittersweet about things. Matt seemed unbothered and ready to take on his next chapter.

When Matt told Amy he wasn’t expecting her to feel sorry for him, she reassured him she certainly was not.

Amy seemed to have a bit of a chip on her shoulder following their breakup.

Fans of LPBW voiced their opinions about Amy’s attitude

“Oh I know. She’s such a negative Nelly and bossy b***h. B***hes about everything,” said one fan of the show. “She just can’t move on. I really don’t know how Chris stands her. I’m happy for Matt feeling free and happy.”

More fans of the show chimed in, saying, “Amy is the worst. Ever,” and “Amy’s obnoxious. She & Chris will never last,” and one other fan told Amy, “Good, move on!!”

Fans got candid in their opinions of Amy after selling her portion of the farm to Matt. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

More LPBW fans spoke out about Amy

“I don’t get Amy, she decides to accept the buy out but then when she is about to sign the papers she acts so bitter & angry towards Matt like he did something wrong??” said one commenter. “You are getting paid for it? The farm has always been Matt’s baby & you have Chris, why don’t you really move on?”

More fans spoke out about Amy’s attitude. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

Another fan responded, explaining that Amy has plenty of reasons for her attitude:

“I think it is very hard to not be bitter when he screwed around with Caryn and, walking away from 30 years, as if you’ve just been photoshopped out, is not the rational process one thinks it will be. I suspect she will get better with time.”

Amy Roloff was on blast after last night’s episode. Pic credit: @TLC/Twitter

One fan thought that “Matt lives rent free in her head…”

Amy reflected on her 30 years at Roloff Farms

After Amy and Matt made the deal official, Amy and Chris took a ride around the farm one last time to reflect on the years she lived there.

They later met up with Zach, Tori, Jackson, and Lilah for a campfire.

Now that she’s cut ties with the farm, Amy can focus on her upcoming wedding to Chris this August. Fans can catch all of her wedding planning on new episodes airing every Tuesday night and see if she accepts Matt’s offer to get married on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.