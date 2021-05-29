LPBW spoiler: Chris doesn’t feel that Amy Roloff is making space for him

In a preview for next week’s episode of LPBW, Chris doesn’t feel as though Amy is making enough space for him in her new house. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff doesn’t seem to be making enough room in her house for fiance Chris Marek on next week’s episode of Little People, Big World, and he confronted her about it.

Amy and Chris have been engaged since September 2019, but the couple still are living separately, although Chris is planning on eventually moving into the home that Amy recently purchased.

Chris was direct with Amy about moving in together

Chris opened the clip, with a straightforward message for his fiance, “I do not want to be in the attic, but I also don’t want to live in a house that’s completely full of clutter and disorganized, so I am going to start pushing you.”

“Once you let me in, I’m gonna take you to task on some things,” Chris told Amy.

When Chris told Amy he was going to hold her “to task” on some things, she came back and told him the same, and Chris claimed he was glad, since “we all need that sometimes.”

Amy admitted that she is a procrastinator who can be a bit messy at times, particularly when it comes to leaving coffee mugs sitting around the house, which Chris isn’t thrilled about.

“It’s not one of those characteristics that I like to tell about,” Amy admitted about her character flaws.

Amy doesn’t take well to being forcefully reminded or nagged

Amy admitted that she knows Chris means well, but can also be a constant “nag,” and confessed that it’s helpful to be “firmly and gently reminded” of what she still needs to do.

“When are you gonna make room for me to move in?” Chris asked, adding that he didn’t know what to tell friends when they ask him when he’s moving into Amy’s.

Chris told Amy that he only needed two spaces in the house: the garage and the office. Amy looked overwhelmed as she looked around at everything still in her garage, even after sifting through 30 years of memories and “stuff” from the farmhouse.

Chris looked seriously upset when he told Amy that she wasn’t making space for him, and Amy called it a ‘wake-up call.’

Amy admitted that she’s working really hard to make everything happen that Chris has requested because she doesn’t like him feeling that way. However, she revealed that she isn’t motivated much by pressure, but instead tends to “rebel.”

The couple’s struggle comes on the heels of news that fans of the show doubt their relationship will last, along with Amy’s ex Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn.

Last week, it was reported that Amy and Chris decided to get married on the farm, but would Matt ruin it if they did?

Fans can tune in next week for the full episode and find out if Amy is able to find enough room in her home and her life for Chris.

