LPBW: Amy Roloff is cleaning up and clearing out with a garage sale this weekend

Amy Roloff of LPBW is continuing her efforts to clear out her clutter with a garage sale. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is continuing her decluttering efforts and holding her first ever garage sale.

This season, fans of the show have watched as Amy struggled to contain her clutter in her new home.

Her fiance, Chris Marek, wouldn’t agree to set a wedding date until she cleared out space in both the garage and the home office for him.

At the time of filming, Chris was still living in his own home, and only staying with Amy occasionally.

Amy had a hard time letting go of everything she accumulated at the farmhouse after 30 years of living there.

Her clutter was overwhelming, and even caused viewers to label her a hoarder.

Is Chris’s orderly fashion rubbing off on Amy?

But now, it looks like Amy is trying to keep her clutter at bay by selling some of it.

The TLC star shared a selfie on social media inside her garage, with tables behind her filled with a variety of items.

She told her 1.3 million followers, “What? Garage sale this weekend. Our first one. . . ever. Not sure what we’re doing. Good stuff and maybe find a ‘treasure’ or two for someone🤗.”

She also shared some videos on her stories, detailing her and Chris’ garage sale.

In her first video, she told her followers, “Okay, it’s a rainy Friday morning and look at us, getting ready for a garage sale. Chris, hello,” as Chris waved and said, “Hello,” while he set up for the garage sale. She added, “It’s our first one and we don’t know what we’re doing.”

She also included the text, “Garage Sale Our First One 😂”

In her second video, Amy included the caption, “Getting set up Good stuff for someone 🎉”

Amy told the camera, “We don’t have a lot of stuff, but anyway, it should be fun! So, Hillsboro, come on out. We’re having a garage sale. What do we do? Getting set up.”

Amy and Chris’ garage sale comes on the heels of the couple’s camping excursion in Chris’ home state of Idaho.

Only two months remain now before Amy and Chris tie the knot. According to a source close to the family, the couple decided to get married at Roloff Farms.

Initially, Amy was against getting married on her former property where her ex-husband lives. But Chris pointed out all of the advantages there were to tying the knot on the farm.

Fans of the show will have to wait and see what the couple’s wedding plans include, and it shouldn’t be much longer now.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.