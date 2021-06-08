LPBW: Amy Roloff and fiance Chris take camping trip to Idaho ahead of upcoming wedding

Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris are having a blast camping in Idaho. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff and her soon-to-be husband Chris Marek enjoyed a good time together on a getaway to Idaho.

Amy, 56, and Chris, 59, went camping in his home state which is about a seven-hour drive from their current state of Oregon.

The TLC star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page as well as in her Instagram stories, documenting the fun she had with her fiance.

Amy told her 1.3 million followers, “Headed near Orfino ID to go camping. Tent set up, hiking, fishing, family, campfires… what more can you ask for spending time with the man I love ♥️ We had a good time. Gods gift to us – His creation.”

In the mom of four’s first photo, she smiled big for a close-up selfie while Chris knelt behind her in front of their tent with a half-smile. Fans recently wondered why Amy’s fiance rarely smiles in social media pictures.

The couple posed for a sweet selfie high above ground level with their arms around in each in another snap.

Amy and Chris enjoyed nature’s beauty and each other’s company

Amy showed off Chris’ barbecuing skills in a photo showing him as he made tortillas on the grill.

Amy shared another closeup selfie wearing a black and white striped shirt as she smiled and posed in front of a lake.

A vibrant, single daisy sat in the high grass in another close-up picture and once it became dark outside, Amy shared a post of a fire they made at their campsite.

The grandmother of four shared two photos on her Instagram stories. One showed Chris on his phone in front of his laptop, seated at a picnic table.

Amy added the caption, “Camping In Idaho[,] Nice mobile office[,] Love this man ❤”

The second post in her stories was the same as the first one she shared on her posts but she added the text, “Tent is up[,] camping mode on[,] Having a blast[,] Time for a fire,” along with a tent and a fire emoji.

Amy shared more pics in her Instagram stories from her camping excursion with Chris Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy and Chris worked out their clutter issues and continue to plan their wedding

So far this season on the show, fans have watched Chris give Amy an ultimatum before he would agree to set a wedding date. Since the show was filmed, it appears that the two worked out their differences and they’ve officially set a wedding date.

Amy may have accidentally let the date slip during an Instagram live, when her wedding planner album was visible to her followers, showing the date of Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The couple initially disagreed about their wedding venue options after Amy’s ex, Matt Roloff, offered them the farm for their wedding. Amy wasn’t exactly excited about the proposition, fearing that Matt may “ruin” the wedding.

Some LPBW fans felt that Matt’s intentions were in the wrong place with his offer and that he was only looking for “free publicity” for Roloff Farms.

It’s been reported that Amy and Chris are indeed getting married on the farm, but only time will tell. Fans of the show are certainly looking forward to watching Amy and Chris’s nuptials play out on TV.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.