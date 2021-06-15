LPBW spoilers: Amy Roloff says Chris ‘doesn’t get it’ when it comes to wedding planning

Amy Roloff of LPBW didn’t see eye to eye with her fiance Chris when it came to wedding planning. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek don’t see eye to eye when it comes to wedding planning and Amy says Chris just “doesn’t get it.”

Viewers watched this season as Chris gave Amy an ultimatum before he would decide on a wedding date.

Amy moved into her new home, but still had clutter in her garage and home office and Chris demanded that she clear out more space for him.

Amy finally took Chris’s advice and got her clutter under control, and now her fiance is finally ready to start moving in with her and planning their wedding.

Chris got a taste of Amy’s struggles when he began unpacking his own house

But once Chris started slowly packing up his house and moving some boxes into Amy’s garage, he realized just how much work was involved.

“Now you know exactly how I felt,” Amy told Chris during a joint confessional interview.

Chris admitted that he didn’t have a “lot of stuff” other than what was in his garage. And surprisingly, his garage was filled to the brim with boxes and clutter, just like Amy’s!

Chris, who fans think doesn’t smile enough, jokingly called his garage the “forbidden zone,” and when Amy took some home footage, she told the camera, “And people thought my office was a wreck…”

Amy and Chris held their first garage sale this past weekend, getting rid of even more clutter from their home.

Chris didn’t think Amy needed to rush their wedding planning

When Amy brought up to Chris everything that still needed to be planned for their upcoming nuptials, he didn’t see the urgency.

Amy tried to explain to him that even though they had ten months before their wedding date, planning takes time.

“So, are you getting closer to a date?” Amy asked Chris about their upcoming nuptials. She added, “Time’s running out.”

“Good God, woman, it’s ten months away!” Chris replied to Amy, feeling as though they had plenty of time still to plan their wedding.

“No, Chris, you don’t understand,” Amy tried to explain, “This is a major event. So many people have moved their stuff from 2020 to 2021. I’m serious.”

Amy and Chris originally planned on marrying in 2020, but pushed back their wedding due to COVID-19.

Amy and Chris decided on a wedding date

Amy explained during her confessional, “We’ve narrowed our wedding date down to two days. And so, I gave Chris the honorable job of choosing a date.”

The couple later revealed during dinner with friends that they chose August 28 as their wedding date.

She added, “There’s a lot of planning to go into, you know, doing a wedding and creating that event that, you know, we want to share with everybody.”

Chris chimed in, admitting that wedding planning was all new to him. “Oh, I’ve never planned a wedding, so I don’t know, but it doesn’t seem like you should take that long.”

“Well, I have, and I know,” Amy told Chris in a sarcastically sassy tone.

Amy and Chris’ wedding date is fast approaching

Amy was married to her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, for 30 years before they called it quits. So she does know about planning a wedding, unlike Chris, who has never been married.

Amy reminded Chris, “We don’t have all the time in the world!” but Chris admitted that it felt as though they did.

Amy and Chris revealed their wedding date, August 28, on the show, but Amy also shared it in an IG live earlier this year.

There has been talk about Amy and Chris getting married on Roloff Farms, after Amy’s ex, Matt, offered it to the couple.

LPBW fans can tune in tonight to catch the rest of the episode and find out if Chris finally comes around and recognizes how much time is involved planning a wedding.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.