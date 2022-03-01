Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira quotes Kanye West, seems to throw shade at people for ’destroying’ his family

Chris Larangeira seemingly throws shade using a quote from Kanye West. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Chris Larangeira has channeled his inner Kanye West a few times amid his divorce filing from Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina has been known to refer to herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” for several years now and has continued to look more and more like her as she’s had additional cosmetic procedures.

Recently, Chris referred to Kanye West’s social media outburst where he called out Kim’s new man Pete Davidson. Chris said that maybe he should be “the Kanye West of Staten Island” and alluded to the fact that he had some dirt to spill.

He never actually came outright and spilled anything but it looks like he is still referring to Kanye as new rumors around his marriage continue to come out.

Chris recently updated his Instagram bio and seems to be alluding to someone “destroying” his family.

Jersey Shore’s Chris Larangeira alludes to people ‘destroying’ his family

As rumors of Angelina’s alleged infidelity continue to come out, Chris has remained relatively quiet.

Chris did, however, update his bio on Instagram and added some words from Kanye that appear to resonate with him.

He wrote, “There’s a Skete Lurking in every dirty a** alley waiting to help destroy your family.”

Chris Larangeira quotes Kanye West on Instagram. Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

The quote is likely referring to the rumors that Angelina was allegedly having an affair for two years with a man by the name of Joe Tarallo. Joe was also reportedly the same guy seen on the Ring doorbell footage that leaked last year.

Angelina denied that the man in the footage was anything more than a friend at the time.

In addition to Joe, additional rumors surfaced alleging that Angelina also cheated with another reality TV star, Acapulco Shore’s Luis “Potro” Caballero. The two of them reportedly met while filming a shore-themed reality show together a few months ago.

Angelina has denied the rumors and reminded her followers in an Instagram post that “slander is illegal.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick seeks attention from Kanye West

Chris doesn’t appear to be the only one who is mentioning Kanye these days as Angelina recently tried to get his attention in a social media post.

She shared an image of an article that mentioned the possibility that Kanye would set his sights on Angelina next as he continues to date people who resemble Kim.

Angelina mentioned Kanye in the caption and let him know that she’s “the real queen of Staten Island.”

Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kanye West. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Kanye has yet to respond to Angelina’s message.

Fans can continue to watch as Angelina and Chris work through their marriage issues on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.