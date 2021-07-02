Angelina Pivarnick confirms whether Chris Larangeira knew about the leaked Ring doorbell video before the trip

Did Angelina Pivarnick tell husband Chris Larangeira about the leaked doorbell footage ahead of Jersey Shore trip? Pic credit: MTV

Angelina Pivarnick has confirmed if her husband of one-and-one-half years, Chris Larangeira, knew about a leaked Ring doorbell video where Angelina was seen yelling at and chasing an unknown man prior to their trip to the Poconos in March of this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers were led to believe throughout the episode that Chris did not have any knowledge of the videos where his wife was seen chasing and yelling obscenities at a man named Joe which was captured on a Ring doorbell at an apartment complex in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

In a tweet posted after the series aired its latest episode, Angelina was asked if Chris knew before the trip and she confirmed that yes, her husband was aware there was video footage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“He knew there were videos yes,” Angelina wrote in a tweet.

Angelina’s castmates knew of the videos but wanted to keep the news secret from Chris as they believed he was unaware of the footage. They did not want to further damage the couple’s relationship.

At the time, Angelina and Chris were undergoing marital strife which culminated in his moving out of their home after the 2020 Christmas holiday season.

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

The videos that divided the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation which includes Angelina, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese all knew about the clips.

They were unsure of how to approach Angelina with the news as they were fearful of her reaction, particularly after mending their relationships on the heels of a speech that occurred at her wedding. For almost one year after, Angelina did not speak to Jenni, Deena, or Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Instead, she took to Twitter to slam her castmates for their behavior, causing even further strife between the women in the ensuing months.

Angelina & Chris’s marital strife played out at the beginning of the JSFV season

After learning that her husband had moved out of their home, Angelina’s co-star Mike Sorrentino tried to help his friend. She told him that in order to protect herself, she hired a lawyer. This sad situation quickly escalated when a woman accused Angelina of cheating on Chris with her neighbor and said they had the video to prove it.

This news shocked the other castmates but not Mike, who kept a cool head about the news.

“I’ve been talking to Angelina for a couple of weeks now,” he explained. “She said things were not good with Chris. She said she was filing for divorce. She said Chris was doing his thing. Maybe this is in response to her just getting a divorce and maybe it’s not even a big deal.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.