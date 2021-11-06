Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kim Kardashian as she visits Staten Island

Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: MTV

Kim Kardashian recently visited Angelina Pivarnick’s hometown of Staten Island. While Angelina is currently away on vacation with the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, she had a message for Kim.

When fans were introduced to Angelina in the original season of Jersey Shore, she labeled herself as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

She told viewers that everyone in her hometown thought she looked and acted like Kim and that’s where she got the title from.

More recently, as Angelina has continued to get cosmetic procedures done, she’s been accused of taking steps to look more and more like the star.

Upon news that Kim was visiting Staten Island, the official Jersey Shore Instagram page shared a meme of Angelina’s original casting look with the message, “There’s only room for one Kim Kardashian on Staten Island.”

Angelina shared the post to her Instagram stories staking her claim on her hometown and sending a message to Kim that there isn’t room for two of them.

Angelina Pivarnick has been accused of trying to look like Kim Kardashian

Angelina and Kim share similar features in that they both have long dark hair and an olive complexion.

Some of Angelina’s most recent photos would likely cause some people to do a double-take and possibly mistake her for Kim.

In the stunning picture below, several commenters chimed in to let Angelina know just how similar she looked to Kim.

One follower felt the photo truly made her look like “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

A follower thinks Angelina looks like Kim K. Pic credit: @skyy.meagann/Instagram

A separate fan actually mistook Angelina for Kim and said they “100%” thought it was her.

A fan thought Angelina was Kim. Pic credit: @jenniferdavenportbean/Instagram

She wasn’t the only person to mistake Angelina for Kim as several other followers admitted to doing the same.

A fan mistook Angelina for Kim K. Pic credit: @queen_shellsxo/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage has come under scrutiny once again

As Angelina continues to post photos of herself looking more and more like Kim, fans continue to question the status of her marriage to Chris Larangeira. She often posts pictures of herself and rarely posts any of her and Chris together.

While Angelina officially filed for divorce this past January, the motion was dropped this summer as the pair was doing better and continuing to work through their issues.

Recently, however, the status of their marriage came into question again as Angelina purchased a new home and Chris was nowhere to be found in her celebratory posts.

Angelina closes on new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Despite the speculation, it looks like their marriage isn’t exactly as it seems as the two of them are currently filming with the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and seem to be going strong.

An official air date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be announced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.