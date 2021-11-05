Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Angelina Pivarnick’s marital status may be different than people think

There may be more to Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage than meets the eye. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage to her husband Chris Larangeira has been a topic of discussion for quite some time.

The couple has hit quite a few rough patches since getting married in 2019. Divorce rumors have swirled several times as the two of them rarely appear on each other’s social media pages.

Angelina is often seen out with her friends while Chris stays at home and hangs out with the couple’s cats. Earlier this year, Angelina was accused of cheating on Chris when a Ring doorbell video surfaced of her leaving an unknown man’s home as the two of them yelled at each other.

Angelina addressed the videos on a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and let her castmates know that it was not what it appeared to be and she assured them that she and Chris have no secrets in their marriage.

Despite all of the speculation, Angelina’s marital status may be different than people think.

Angelina’s actions have clearly caused fans to wonder whether she and Chris are doing okay.

Most recently, Angelina purchased a new home. In all of the photos and videos she shared, she was with one of her friends and Chris was nowhere to be found.

Angelina closes on new home. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Her name was reportedly the only name that appeared on the mortgage, making it seem as though she and Chris were officially going their separate ways.

A source revealed to The Sun, however, that everything is just fine between the couple.

The source claimed, “They are completely together. He is even filming right alongside her at this moment in Florida.”

In regard to Angelina’s recent home purchase, they explained, “Chris is even living with her in the house that she just bought.”

It appears that Angelina and Chris’s marriage is still going strong.

The couple recently celebrated Halloween together and posted photos from their night out.

Chris also traveled with Angelina to vacation with the rest of the cast as he was spotted in a video on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s Instagram story.

Chris Larangeira is with the rest of the cast in Florida. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

The cast is rumored to be filming the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

The new season is sure to provide more insight into Angelina and Chris’s marriage but an official air date has yet to be released.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.