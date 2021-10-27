Chris Larangeira poses alone with his cats as Jersey Shore’s Angelina continues to celebrate her new home

Chris Larangeira sits at home alone as Angelina Pivarnick spends time celebrating becoming a homeowner. Pic credit: @MTV

While Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is out celebrating the recent purchase of a new home, her husband Chris Larangeira appears to be at home snuggling his cats.

Angelina shared photos to her Instagram stories out celebrating with her friends.

One of the posts also showed a bottle of champagne along with a congratulatory note from her hairstylist.

Chris, on the other hand, did not seem to be in the same high spirits.

Instead of celebrating alongside Angelina, he was posting photos as he cuddled up in bed with his beloved pet cats.

Chris’s latest post has caused additional curiosity as to whether he will be living in the new home with Angelina as many continue to wonder whether their marriage is once again on the rocks.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick purchases $1.3 million dollar home without Chris Larangeira

Angelina purchased a $1,275,000 mansion complete with four bedrooms and five bathrooms and 5,609 square feet of living space, as reported by The Sun.

The mortgage deed has Angelina Pivarnick listed as the sole buyer of the property.

Neither Chris nor Angelina have made mention of whether the two of them will live at the home together or not.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage timeline

Things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for Angelina and Chris since they tied the knot in 2019.

At many different times throughout their marriage, rumors have swirled that the couple wasn’t doing well.

Several followers of the couple noted numerous times when the pair unfollowed each other and observed how rarely Chris showed up on Angelina’s social media.

Angelina and Chris both have shared cryptic messages to their Instagram accounts, leading people to believe they had gone their separate ways.

At one point, Angelina denied that they were having marriage trouble and insisted that people not read too far into social media activity.

On a recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, however, Angelina cried to costar Mike Sorrentino as she decorated her Christmas tree alone. She revealed that she and Chris got into an argument and he moved out of their home.

The couple also faced rumors that Angelina cheated on Chris after a Ring doorbell video surfaced of her leaving another man’s home.

Chris was not interested in watching the video even though Angelina offered to show him. She told viewers and her costars that the two of them had no secrets in their marriage and that neither of them had anything to hide.

It was later announced that Angelina officially filed for divorce in January of this year. However, after trying to work through their problems, the divorce case had been dropped this summer.

Jersey Shore fans will need to keep an eye on the couple’s social media accounts to see if any additional updates are provided on the situation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.