Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Angelina Pivarnick teases fans about whether Chris Larangeira will forgive her

Angelina Pivarnick teased fans with a tweet regarding the status of her marriage to Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation dealt with the fallout of the Ring doorbell videos that showed Angelina Pivarnick with a man that was not her husband, Chris Larangeira.

In the clips, Angelina and her friend were at the apartment of an unknown man. Their interactions were caught on a camera and used as leverage against the reality television star by whom she called a “stalker.”

In the videos, Angelina was seen walking back and forth across an outdoor area of the complex with an unknown man and a female friend. In the short clips, Angelina was seen running up the stairs of the apartment complex yelling at a man named Joe over the balcony. She appeared angry and threatened to “f*** [his] whole apartment up” and key his automobile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the series July 8 episode, Angelina debated whether or not to tell her husband about the clips.

They provided a united front to their fellow roommates Deena Cortese, Jenni Farley, Mike Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guagadnino, Pauly DelVecchio.

However, tensions between the couple appeared to be unresolved as Angelina debated if she should bring up the clips on the trip or wait until the couple returned home.

She decided to tell her husband, who responded in a surprising manner.

Chris speaks out about the leaked Ring video clips

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira speak about the doorbell videos. Pic credit: MTV

Alone in their room at the Woodloch Resort in the Poconos, Pennsylvania, Angelina brought up the videos to her husband. She said she had them in her possession, explained her side of the situation, and asked if he wanted to see them.

Chris said he did not.

Angelina shared what was seen in the clips, that she was being loud and crazy in the videos, but that Chris knew who he married and that her actions were nothing that would shock him.

He shook his head, reiterated that he did not want to see them and that was the end of their conversation for the time being.

Angelina said in a confessional that she was going to let the topic go and not pursue it anymore with her husband of one and one-half years.

Angelina Pivarnick shares a cryptic tweet

As the episode aired, Angelina live-tweeted. She responded to a fan who asked about the situation between her and Chris on Twitter.

She said, “U will see” in response to an observation made by a fan who claimed, “I know Chris is going to forgive Angelina for the videos. I believe in them,” followed by a red emoji heart.

Angelina responded to a fan who shared their opinion about the situation between her and Chris on Twitter. Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina did not comment further in regard to that fan’s statement. Fans could be led to believe that there is more to come or the couple has put this particular incident behind them.

She later alluded to keeping her marriage strong in the public eye in response to a fan who said they were “rooting” for Angelina and Chris. “Marriage is hard work and I’m sure 100% harder being in the public eye,” they penned.

Angelina said that marriage in the public eye is tough in response to a tweet by a fan. Pic credit:@angelinamtvjs/Twitter

In response, Angelina tweeted, “even harder in the public eye yes.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.