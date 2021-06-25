Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick’s Ring doorbell footage leaked

Angelina Pivarnick’s suspicious Ring doorbell footage was leaked on the same evening as the show’s latest episode aired. Pic credit: @MTV

Angelina Pivarnick was reportedly caught on a Ring doorbell camera entering a man’s home and the footage is just one of the major storylines for this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Angelina has been married to Chris Larangeira for almost two years, the apartment was that of a male friend.

The Jersey Shore storyline regarding the footage was inserted into the series this season to supplement the marital strife Angelina and her husband have experienced over the past several months. This footage was shared by a Reddit user on the thread Everything Jersey Shore where fans of the show discuss storylines, share gossip and talk about their favorite moments.

In the videos taken from a doorbell camera, Angelina was seen walking back and forth across an outdoor area of the complex with an unknown man and a female friend.

In the short clip, a woman who looks and sounds like Angelina can be seen running up the stairs of the apartment complex yelling at a man named Joe over the balcony.

She appeared angry and threatened to “f*** [his] whole apartment up.”

There are apparently more videos than this and were originally posted to an Instagram page called mtv_reality_tea but they have since been removed.

Fan reaction to the clips

Fan reaction to the clips has been mixed. In the Reddit thread, many felt like this whole escapade was oddly scripted, to begin with. Some viewers believed production was behaving in a tricky manner as they tried to fool longtime fans of the series into believing this footage was a major plot twist.

The comments below shared their views regarding the filming of the series.

Jersey Shore fans believe the entire storyline surrounding the Ring doorbell featuring Angelina was scripted. Pic credit: @MTV

Filming for Jersey Shore is rolling, which means MTV’s cameras can follow the cast at any time for footage that will later be used on the show. MTV’s cameras can catch anything, and whether or not it is used is at the discretion of the producers.

Fans believed leaking the footage the evening the episode aired appeared very strange on the part of Jersey Shore’s producers to build up a storyline regarding the video clips and have it released the day the episode aired.

There were also other videos that were not posted on the Reddit thread which claimed to be of Angelina as she reportedly keyed someone’s car while the man in question watched her. Another video showed a man outside of the apartment complex speaking on the phone and reportedly talking about Angelina’s divorce.

The videos will continue to be a part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s storyline in the near future

The videos will continue to play an important part of the storylines of Jersey Shore during the next few episodes. At the close of the show’s June 24 installment Angelina and Chris joined the roommates for the getaway but were hesitant to discuss their marital issues with the group.

On the other hand, Angelina’s castmates including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese will navigate how to inform Angelina they had posession of the clips without angering her further.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.