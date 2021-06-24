Is Jersey Shore’s new season in a tailspin over Angelina Pivarnick & husband Chris’s marital troubles?

Have Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris’ marital struggles taken over the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation? Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Has Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s newest season been thrown into a tailspin over the marital troubles that exist between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Christopher Larangeira? In a new teaser trailer, it appears that the cast is confused as to whether or not to invite Chris to their planned trip to the Poconos on the heels of strife between the couple.

Deena took on the coordination of the group’s latest trip, which included some snowy winter fun in episodes shot earlier this year at the Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania.

The group and their spouses traded the comfort of their New Jersey, California and Las Vegas digs for a more rural setting where they continued to grow their friendship while enjoying some chilly outdoor activities.

This is the first time the series has filmed in a winter setting. Each season of the original Jersey Shore series was filmed during the warmer months of the year.

Filming is rolling for the series, which means cameras regularly catch the day-to-day activities of the cast and later edit their footage. Generally, the show has used a sunny setting.

As Deena called the cast members to let them know where their next vacation would take place, Angelina appeared to be unsure whether or not to ask her husband if he wanted to attend.

Deena and Angelina discuss her relationship status

In a clip seen below, Deena asked Angelina if Chris had moved back into their home. Angelina replied he did not but he wanted to.

This caused Deena to say that its hard to figure out the couple’s union as they are on and off all the time.

She called the couple’s status “dysfunctional” and hard to descipher.

On her end, Angelina said she would attend and decide whether or not to ask her husband of just under two years.

Deena’s husband Chris asked his wife how everyone would behave knowing that there were videos of Angelina leaving the home of another man, to which she had no answer.

Angelina and Chris see each other for the first time in weeks

Angelina spoke to her husband on the telephone and he said he would return home for the first time since their split so they could talk.

Her anxiety put her on edge as she awaited her husband’s arrival and was shocked when she saw him sporting a full-grown beard.

The clip concluded before a discussion regarding the upcoming Jersey Shore trip could be approached.

Although neither Angelina nor Chris have made an official statement whether or not they are currently still together, Chris has been seen several times in Angelina’s Instagram stories as of late, including one where they partied with friends.