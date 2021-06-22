Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick comes in hot in saucy new snap, ‘I’m the type of girl that tells it like it is’

Angelina Pivarnick admitted on Instagram that she “tells it like it is.” Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick shared a saucy new snap to her social media account where she showed off her decollete in a low-cut black dress that she paired with a suggestive new caption where she told her fans where she stands on personal issues.

The Jersey Shore star penned that she is the “type of girl who tells it like it is” in the caption of her post. She also wrote, “Sometimes the phonies can’t handle that. Not my problemo.”

In the corresponding photo, Angelina showed off her shape in a tight-fitting dress with an asymmetrical cutout across her breasts which had a sheer, sexy backing. Her tanned body glowed in the light. She displayed a stunning rose and eye tattoo that is located on her lower left forearm for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed in front of a silver-toned, mirrored server that featured a replica of her stunning wedding bouquet from her nuptials to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

Next to that stood gorgeous, tall champagne flutes and a crown with a fluer de lis atop it.

Angelina apparently wanted to let people know that she wasn’t going sit down and be quiet when it came to people discussing her personal life, although it is on display for everyone to see weekly on episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The MTV star lives her life like an open book

Of all the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina lives her life like an open book. While her castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadaganino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese do share aspects of their lives on the show and social media, Angelina tends to overshare what is happening in her life.

Whether or not she is just the type of person who lives her life openly or not, Angelina tends to tell the Jersey Shore cameras exactly what the show needs to boost ratings. She has spoken openly about her life, her relationships and even revealed to Deena while the cast vacationed in Las Vegas that she was involved in a sexual harassment lawsuit that came about when she was an EMT between her Jersey Shore gigs.

Angelina was accused of cheating on her husband

A major storyline thus far this season has been Angelina’s marital troubles. During the June 17 episode, it was alleged that Angelina cheated on her husband. The accusations quickly escalated when a woman claimed they said they had the video to prove it.

“She says she has video footage of this on her door camera. She’s trying to sell these videos to the tabloids and she said Angelina was at her complex this morning when she left for work,” Mike’s wife Lauren read from a text to her husband.

Angelina tried to put a positive spin on the allegations, appearing to be angrier about the fact that her “stalker” got the food she reportedly threw out of her car window on the video wrong. She admitted that she does not like the reported chicken nuggets that were tossed and she would rather enjoy a McDonald’s cheeseburger meal or a Burger King Whopper.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.