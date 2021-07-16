Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira spotted on a date after Jersey Shore fans learned about divorce filing

Angelina and Chris were spotted together following news that she filed for divorce Pic credit: MTV

For the last several months, Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have speculated that there was trouble in paradise for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira.

They had both been posting cryptic messages on social media for a while, including several photos and videos without one another. Angelina was also caught on a ring doorbell video in a heated fight with another unidentified man.

Despite the couple’s attempts to make things work following a big blowout around Christmas time, it looks like their attempt to save their relationship this season did not go as planned.

At the beginning of this month, news came that Angelina had officially filed for divorce from Chris back in January of this year.

However, a recent sighting of the former couple has people wondering whether things are truly over between them.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are spotted on a date amid news of divorce filing

It seems as though Angelina and Chris might be giving things one final shot as a fan spotted the couple out on an alleged date together.

The source told E! News that they were out together at Ganga Asian Bistro in Matawan, New Jersey this past Wednesday. They also shared a photo snapped from their cell phone as proof of the outing.

The insider said, “He was paying the bill. Her ring was on.”

Chris referred to Angelina as his wife back in May

Aside from being spotted together recently, Chris was still referring to Angelina as his wife merely two months ago.

He posted a photo of the two of them at the MTV Movie Awards and congratulated her and the rest of the cast for their nomination.

Chris wrote, “Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all.”

In the photo of the two of them and the group shot, they appeared to be cozy with one another and did not give off the vibe that they had split up.

In addition to Chris’s post, Angelina shared a photo of herself just a few days ago as she showed off her hair extensions in a form-fitting pink dress. It was noticeable that she was wearing what appeared to be her wedding ring on her left ring finger.

It’s possible that Angelina filed for divorce back in January in the heat of the moment and possibly regretted it afterward. Based on their recent social media activity and their outing together, they just may be trying to give things one final shot.

As of now, neither Angelina nor Chris have confirmed that they are going through with ending their marriage just yet.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.