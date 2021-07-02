Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers knew things were pretty bad between Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larageira but we didn’t know they got this bad!

Just after watching Angelina confront her roommates about the leaked Ring video drama, we’ve also learned that she actually did file for divorce from her husband Chris.

On Friday, In Touch reported that the Jersey Shore star filed paperwork to end the marriage in January 2021. This came after Angelina and Chris got into a fight that upset him so much that he tore up Angelina’s Christmas card, took down his stocking and moved out of their marital home and in with his mother.

Angelina Pivarnick divorce details

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina opened up about her marital woes with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, telling him about the fight and that Chris moved out.

She even admitted that they weren’t “banging” because they were fighting so much and had even worried that they may never get their spark back.

She also told her co-star that things got so bad that she hired a lawyer.

“I didn’t want to hire a lawyer, but I felt like I needed to,” she added. He hired a lawyer. He blocked me. He won’t talk to me.”

Now we’ve learned that it went a bit further than just hiring a lawyer in case she needed one. It turns out that she actually went through with filing divorce paperwork.

Are Angelina and Chris still together?

Based on what we’ve seen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and what we’ve heard about their relationship, things aren’t looking good for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira’s marriage. However, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for these two.

After all, we know based on certain events that filming for the second half of Season 4 in the Poconos happened in February and March. We know this based on Jenni Farley’s engagement, which happened on her birthday, February 27. Remember, Jenni told her roommates about the proposal in the Poconos during their trip.

At this point, Chris had already moved back into the home he shares with Angelina and the pair seem to be putting on a united front despite the Ring video drama.

There’s more proof that Angelina and Chris are back on better terms with their appearance together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards which took place six weeks ago. They looked like they were getting along fine at the awards show, and Chris even posted a couple of pictures of them together at the event on Instagram.

Angelina still hasn’t shared any pictures of Chris on her page, but he has a birthday coming up on July 6 so we’ll have to keep an eye out and see if the Jersey Shore icon takes time to publicly wish her husband well on his special day.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.