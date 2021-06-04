Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick says she ‘doesn’t know’ if she and Chris can ‘get the spark’ back

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira really experiencing issues in their marriage as evidenced by her candid remarks on the premiere episode of JSFV? Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick said during the season premiere of the MTV reality show that she “doesn’t know” if she and her husband of one and one-half years Chris Larangeria can “get the spark” back in their relationship.

The couple, who fueled rumors of a split after social media posts pointed to trouble in paradise, addressed their relationship during the debut of the second half of Season 4.

“It’s like, we’ll fight and then whoever starts the fight won’t want to bang,” Angelina said in one of the first scenes of the show’s premiere to Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese, who visited Angelina at her home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“So he don’t want to bang, I don’t want to bang, no one wants to bang,” she admitted.

“I’m not perfect by any means,” Angelina admitted. “I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

Jenni and Deena then asked Angelina if the couple consummated their relationship after their vow renewal during the first half of Season 4 when the cast gathered together at a Las Vegas resort. She admitted they did not.

Angelina points to trouble in her relationship

Angelina shared in a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional her despair over the state of her young marriage.

She admitted that while she and her longtime love had previously gone “through spurts,” things had changed between them.

“Our sex life is nonexistent at this point and honestly, I don’t know if we can get the spark back in our relationship,” she said. “And that’s not a good thing.”

Rumors abound about Angelina and Chris’ relationship

Rumors regarding the state of the couple’s union have played out on social media for months.

Chris posted on social media that he wanted to get his hamster tattoo in honor of his wife, removed. Angelina has a tattoo in honor of her relationship with her husband, a large engagement ring on her hip that says “third time’s a charm” in reference to her two broken engagements before she and Chris tied the knot.

Angelina now uses her married name on her Instagram account after removing it for a period of time in 2020.

The raven-haired Staten Island native has been very open about the state of her marriage on the series.

As she readied for the couple’s vow renewal during the 2020 season finale, Angelina spoke openly about her sex life with her husband.

“Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either,” she said during the episode. “Maybe on the redo, we’ll finally have sex. Probably not but I’m just saying. Yeah, it’s probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.