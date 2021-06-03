Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick & Chris Larangeria taking marriage ‘day by day’ as split rumors continue

Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeria’s marriage difficulties will be featured during this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and her husband of one and one-half years, Chris Larangeria, are taking their marriage “day by day” as rumors swirl about a split between the newlyweds.

The couple, who famously wed in front of MTV’s cameras in November 2019 and renewed their vows during Season 4 of the series appear to have hit a rough patch in their relationship in spite of putting on a united front during an appearance at the MTV Movie and Television Awards: Unscripted this past May.

“A lot of things have went down in our relationship,” Angelina told In Touch Weekly.

“Right now, we’re just living life. That’s all I can say right now … It’s a lot,” she claimed.

“One thing I’ve learned since being married is communication is a big thing in a relationship,” Angelina explained. “If you don’t have that, sometimes s**t hits the fan.”

She did not further elaborate on the topic after that.

Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris remain mum on the topic

At the moment, the reality television show couple have remained mum on speculation that their marriage is in trouble.

Rumors began to fly about issues between the duo six months into their marriage when Angelina stopped posting photographs of her husband on her social media pages.

She was seen in glamour shots and with friends, but no photos with her handsome husband were shared for quite some time until the end of February of this year when she posted a screenshot of an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where Chris was a guest star.

Chris shared a couple’s photo taken during the MTV awards. Prior to that, he has shared an image in honor of his and Angelina’s first anniversary in November 2020.

Angelina revealed this season of JSFV will address fans’ questions

She teased that the ups and downs the couple has experienced in their young marriage will “play out” on the new season of the long-running reality television series and that viewers will have to tune in to get their questions answered.

Angelina and Chris met in 2005 but their relationship was that of just friends.

“I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was that I always had a boyfriend,” Angelina shared in an interview with People Magazine. “We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week.”

“But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went,” she continued. “We started hanging out from there and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple became engaged in January 2018.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air beginning June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.