Jenni Farley says Snooki’s conversation with Angelina Pivarnick ‘gets reckless’ and she loves it

Snooki and Angelina Pivarnick will face off for the first time since the wedding drama Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will be making her comeback to Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the new season premieres this week but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be all rainbows and sunshine.

Snooki took a brief hiatus from filming last season following the backlash after the wedding speech she and the girls gave at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Snooki wanted to take some time away from the drama and focus on her family and her children.

Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese were able to make amends with Angelina during the last season with a little help from the boys, but it was unclear if Angelina and Snooki would have the same opportunity.

According to Jenni, not only did Angelina and Snooki finally get a chance to hash things out, but she said things got pretty “reckless.”

Jenni Farley says Snooki’s conversation with Angelina Pivarnick ‘gets reckless’

A few months ago, fans spotted Snooki and Angelina having lunch together surrounded by cameras.

Their outing sparked the initial speculation that Snooki would be making her return and also be making amends with Angelina.

Angelina told TooFab that she and Snooki hadn’t spoken before filming the new season.

She said, “We obviously didn’t leave off on the best terms. I definitely wanted to have that sit down with her I had with the girls. You’ll see how that plays out this season.”

Jenni gave some more details about how that conversation went and said, “The way that they talked to each other was wild. It’s probably my most favorite part of the season that I’m looking forward to, is when they get together and have a conversation,”

She added, “I just think it just got reckless, which is what I loved the most about us.”

As far as whether or not the conversation ended on good terms still remains to be seen but it sounds like it will make for an entertaining segment.

What else can we expect from the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

The new season brings the same shenanigans fans have expected from past seasons of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the roommates enjoying each other’s company and partying hard.

They’ll be quarantined together at a resort in the Poconos along with their significant others.

While the previews have shown Ronnie Ortiz-Magro making an appearance with his new girlfriend Saffire Matos, it’s unknown how much air time he will actually get following his recent arrest.

Several fans put out a petition to remove Ronnie from the show, but MTV did not have an official response to that.

Ronnie eventually came out with a statement on his Instagram story and let his fans know that he was taking time away from filming while he focused on his mental health.

Despite the challenges going on in Ronnie’s life, there are some exciting things to come for the rest of the cast.

Deena and her husband Chris Buckner recently welcomed their second child, Cameron, and Mike and Lauren Sorrentino welcomed their first-born son Romeo. Fans will get to watch as their pregnancies played out during the season.

Between all of the happy milestones the cast will be celebrating, it looks like there’s still some drama coming fans’ way when Snooki and Angelina reunite for the first time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.