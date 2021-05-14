Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will step back from Jersey Shore to work on his mental health

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will focus on his mental health following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in April of this year. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore; Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will take a step back from the MTV series to work on his mental health.

He posted a statement to his Instagram story on May 13 where he shared the news with his 2 million followers.

This came on the heels of Ronnie’s arrest in California for suspicion of domestic violence in April against Saffire Matos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ronnie clarified what would happen regarding his relationship with the show moving forward.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter,” the statement concluded.

Charges will not be filed against Ronnie after his latest arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a statement on his Instagram story where he revealed he would step back from the production of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the foreseeable future. Pic credit: @reanronniemagro/Instagram

USA Today reported that Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman Rob Wilcox said charges would not be filed against Ronnie following his arrest. However, he would be charged with probation violation from another domestic violence case.

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney’s office and the LA City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie,” lawyers Scott E. Lemon and Leonard Levine said in a statement. “We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”

In 2020, Ronnie pleaded no contest last year to domestic battery and resisting arrest in an incident involving his former girlfriend Jenn Harley.

This is the second time Ronnie has spoken out about mental health

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a quote about mental health from former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama less than one week ago. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

In an Instagram story shared on May 10, Ronnie added a slide that featured a quote about mental health.

“It’s okay to disassociate. It’s okay to hide from the world. It’s okay to need help. It’s okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure,” he added.

Ronnie uploaded a second slide which also spoke of getting help if one was struggling with mental illness. He used a quote from former First Lady Michelle Obama which read: “At the root of this dilemma is the way we view mental health in this country. Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg, or your brain, it’s still an illness and there should be no distinction.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c.