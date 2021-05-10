Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shares a cryptic quote about mental health after domestic violence arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a cryptic quote about mental illness after latest arrest. Pic credit: MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a cryptic quote regarding mental health after he was arrested for domestic violence in California in April.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star posted on his Instagram Story on May 6 to share a quote about mental illness.

“It’s okay to disassociate. It’s okay to hide from the world. It’s okay to need help. It’s okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure,” he added.

On May 10, after sharing a photo of his family to his Instagram story, Ronnie uploaded a second slide which also spoke of getting help if one was struggling with mental illness.

He used a quote from former First Lady Michelle Obama which read: “At the root of this dilemma is the way we view mental health in this country. Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg, or your brain, it’s still an illness and there should be no distinction.”

Ronnie’s uploads appeared to be a way to share with his followers’ information regarding mental illness and to let them know that it is not a personal failure if one suffers from it.

Ronnie Magro shared a second post about mental illness in three days to his Instagram story. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie also seemed to address his relationship with Saffire Matos

In a third slide the reality star shared on May 9, Ronnie added a statement regarding soulmates.

Ronnie Magro shared a secondary statement where he spoke of soulmates on his Instagram story. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instgram

“A soulmate is someone who challenges you to be better, someone who can’t stand seeing you sad, someone who stays faithful, loyal, and committed to you, someone who helps take care of you when you’re sick, someone who stands by your side through the good days and the bad days and someone who wants to grow old and grey with you,” it read.

This came on the heels of rumors that Saffire Matos and Ronnie had parted ways and unfollowed one another on social media following his arrest.

The couple had dated for one year before this domestic incident. Saffire posted her own statement following Ronnie’s arrest, asking for privacy and telling her followers that she and Ronnie were okay.

Ronnie has had his share of tumultuous relationships

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had his share of tumultuous relationships. Pic credit: MTV

Prior to dating Saffire, Ronnie dated Jenn Harley. The couple had one daughter together, Ariana Sky Magro, who recently celebrated her third birthday. Their relationship was filled with ups and downs, very public fights, and Ronnie’s first arrest for domestic violence.

Ronnie famously had an on-again, off-again relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola throughout the initial six-year run of Jersey Shore and for almost two years thereafter before the couple finally called it quits. Much of their personal drama played out in front of MTV’s cameras, including some explosive and uncomfortable-to-watch fights.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.