Saffire Matos made 911 call leading to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s arrest

Saffire Matos was reportedly the one who made the initial 911 call that led to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's arrest

Additional details have come to light regarding Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s recent arrest.

Ronnie was arrested on April 22 following an alleged domestic violence incident. At the time, it was unclear exactly who else may have been involved but it looks like Ronnie’s girlfriend, Saffire Matos, was the one to call the police.

According to TMZ, Saffire called 911 after she and Ronnie got into an argument that allegedly became physical.

The cops found that Saffire had marks on her body and after speaking to the two of them, they determined that Ronnie was the aggressor in the situation.

Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon, has made a statement saying, “We are still investigating the incident of last week and have not yet received any of the police reports. Therefore, we will continue not to comment while our investigation is still ongoing. As we have all learned in the past, initial reports can be and are often incorrect.”

Saffire initially told followers she and Ronnie were ‘fine’

After news broke of Ronnie’s arrest, rumors began circulating amongst fans as they jumped to conclusions on what may have happened.

In her first post following the incident, Saffire shared an Instagram story in which she assured her fans that she and Ronnie were “fine” and urged her followers not to believe everything they were hearing.

She also asked fans to leave them alone and said that what was being portrayed was not the whole story.

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story

Saffire’s post led fans to believe that Ronnie’s arrest could have been a misunderstanding.

Recent reports that Saffire was the one to call 911 the night of the arrest lead to speculation that she may not have been completely truthful initially following the incident.

Jersey Shore fans petition to have Ronnie fired from the show

Following his arrest, Jersey Shore fans took to Change.org to start a petition to have Ronnie fired from the show.

The petition was started by a group referred to as “Victim Advocates” and they urged for MTV to fire Ronnie immediately.

The petition stated, “He should not be profiting any longer from those of us who enjoy watching Jersey Shore, but can’t stomach to see his face on our screens any longer.”

The group felt that Ronnie has gotten away with abusive behavior in the past and it should not be tolerated any further.

MTV has yet to comment on Ronnie’s arrest or whether or not it will affect his role on the show.

As recent reports stated that Saffire initiated the 911 call, it’s unclear whether she and Ronnie are still “fine,” as she claimed. The couple has unfollowed each other on social media, and the status of their relationship remains unknown.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.