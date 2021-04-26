Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s girlfriend Saffire Matos speaks out following the Jersey Shore star’s arrest

Saffire Matos asked for privacy regarding the recent arrest of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on allegations of domestic violence. Pic credit: @ronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend Saffire Matos has spoken out following the Jersey Shore star’s arrest on a domestic violence allegation on April 22.

The pair, who have been together for a little over one year, have shown their support and love for one another on Instagram, where they are usually seen in happy photographs.

Saffire posted the following statement to her Instagram story, seen below, where she spoke out following Ronnie’s arrest.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts,” she claimed.

“I don’t think its fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” Saffire continued in her post.

“Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you read or hear online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thank you for all your support,” she concluded.

The details regarding Ronnie’s arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to CNN, “He was arrested on April 22 at 11:50 a.m. for domestic violence, but due to victim confidentiality, I can’t go into detail.”

Attorneys for Ronnie, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, issued a statement which read, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

This marks the second time that the Jersey Shore star has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in two years.

In October 2019, he was arrested following a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend Jenn Harley, the mother of his daughter Ariana Sky. He is still on probation as part of a plea deal from that case.

A source told TMZ that Jenn was not involved in the incident that led to her ex’s latest arrest.

Jenn Harley shared a message on her Instagram story that appeared to reference the incident

Jenn shared a message on her Instagram story on April 26, which appeared to reference the incident.

“PSA who needs to hear this…As you can see even to this day the abuse never ends, this is your chance, get out now, RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like its your fault for their actions! I promise you it will only get worse,” she wrote without referencing Saffire or Ron directly.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.