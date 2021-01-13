Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posts proof of relationship with Saffire Matos after recent breakup rumors

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently got into a relationship with Saffire Matos.

Ronnie posted a couple of Instagram photos where the couple was affectionate with each other and appeared happy.

Despite the happy posts, some of Ronnie’s social media activity had fans speculating that the couple may have broken up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A fan on Reddit noticed that Ronnie posted some cryptic messages on his Instagram stories and pointed out that he was no longer following Saffire on social media.

Ronnie shared two quotes to his Instagram stories.

One read, “Having healthy boundaries invites the right people and energy into your circle of intimacy. [Having] no boundaries allows the wrong people and energy into every aspect of your life.”

The second post read, “You wanna impress me? Stick around and grow with me, I never had that before.”

Despite the fan’s concern, it looks like Ronnie and Saffire are doing just fine as he shared a photo of the two of them together.

He captioned the photo and said, “I am thankful for you every day”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro)

Ronnie and Saffire’s relationship

After his on-again-off-again relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and his tumultuous relationship with Jen Harley, Ronnie has finally found happiness with Saffire.

Ronnie told US Weekly that the couple met at a restaurant in Miami. He said, “I met her back in February and we talked for four or five months and we really did have a strong connection and bond.”

The two of them temporarily lost touch during quarantine but reconnected right before the start of filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro)

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore castmates are happy to see him in a stable and happy relationship.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said, “We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie. We call it ‘stable Ronnie’…which is pretty cool…I have not met his girlfriend yet but we’re happy he’s happy. It’s good to see a happy funny Ronnie on tv cuz its tons of fun.”

Saffire shares mushy posts on social media

Even though Ronnie shared some questionable posts to his social media page, Saffire continued to share mushy posts.

Heavy reported that Saffire shared a video of her and Ronnie kissing on the same day that he posted cryptic messages. She captioned the video and said, “The only person I ever wanted to be with. Thanking God for giving me a soulmate.”

Ronnie’s recent photograph of the couple shows that they are still going strong. With Ronnie’s rocky past with relationships, his roommates and fans are happy to see him in a good place.

Whether or not Saffire will make an appearance on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has yet to be seen.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.