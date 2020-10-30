Who is Saffire Matos and will she appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation? What we know about Ronnie’s new girlfriend

Saffire Matos recently appeared on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram page, as the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star made it known he has a new girlfriend.

Ronnie famously dated his Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola for five years, and more recently, Jen Harley, but now a new girl has been making headlines.

Still, she’s relatively new to the scene and reality TV world, leading many fans to want to know some more details about this new woman in Ronnie’s life.

Who is Ronnie’s new girlfriend Saffire Matos?

On Tuesday, October 27, Ronnie shared an eye-catching image of himself holding a new bikini-clad woman in his arms in Dorado Reef, Puerto Rico.

That woman is none other than Saffire Matos, who he is now dating and taking on vacations to scenic locations. Since Ronnie tagged her in his photo, it’s known that she has a private Instagram page. As of this writing, Saffire has about 25,000 followers and 26 posts on there.

She also has several emojis that are visible on the bio including an Italian flag and a Cuban flag, which could be a part of her heritage.

Saffire also states in her personal IG bio that she’s a “certified lash tech.” She currently has the Lashes by Bear business, along with an Instagram page for it. According to the Yelp listing, the business is based out of Staten Island, New York, which keeps her close to Ronnie’s home area.

She’s listed as the business owner on that Yelp page as “Saffire B.” and gives a brief statement about her goal with the service.

“Lashing is my therapy and making sure my clients lashes are healthy and achieving the look they want is my goal,” Saffire posted on the page.

Recently E! News reported that an insider source said Ronnie is “totally smitten” with Saffire, and that “they are taking it slow.” The insider also said, “She is very sweet to Ron” with regards to Saffire.

Beyond seeing the few details about Saffire Matos, not a whole lot has been revealed about her yet. However, it seems like a matter of time before more details emerge.

Will she appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

The fact Ronnie is with Saffire now begs another question- will she show up as part of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation? The new season is set to begin in November, and based on previous details, cast members will bring some of their family or flames along for the trip.

It was mentioned in a recent US Weekly report that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will have his wife Lauren along. Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, was also mentioned as part of Season 4.

There’s been no indication whether or not Saffire Matos will show up, although some reports speculate that Ronnie was dating her since earlier this year. The recent Instagram photo made things official.

Jersey Shore fans are quite familiar with Ronnie’s relationship history as he dated Jen Harley before. They have a daughter, Ariana Sky Magro, who is two-years-old. Fans will now wait to see if more details turn up about Saffire and if she turns up on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiers on MTV on Thursday, November 19, at 8/7c.