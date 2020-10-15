Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 — Here’s everything we know

The long-awaited premiere date for season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has finally been announced — here’s everything we know.

The first episode will air on November 19, and the show will look different from what fans are used to.

Given the current pandemic restrictions, the cast will be forced to follow social distancing guidelines while being placed in their own filming “bubble.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A true family affair

While the Jersey roommates often refer to themselves as a family, dynamics are sure to get interesting as the cast takes over an entire resort and brings their own family along for the ride.

Recently, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared a photo to his Instagram with the caption, “ITS HAPPENING #jsfamilyvacation4” as he and wife Lauren boarded a jet. Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, were also seen in social media photos boarding flights.

In addition to Mike and Deena, fans can expect to see Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Snooki cuts ties

Fans are sad to hear that one meatball will be missing from the action as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has decided to call it quits.

Read More Nicole Snooki Polizzi’s Jersey Shore castmates tried to convince her to return to Family Vacation

In an interview with People, Snooki said, “I needed to move on.

“It’s just not for me anymore. Drama has never been my thing. Especially now, I don’t want to leave my kids and not see them for days on end to do that. I want to leave, have a good time with my friends and roomies, and then come home and be a mom.

“So this [past] season was very stressful, and I just wasn’t having fun. I want to do something that’s more uplifting in my life.”

The decision to leave should not be too shocking to fans, as the season 3 finale ended in fireworks after the infamous speech given by Snooki, JWOWW, and Deena, roasting Angelina at her own wedding.

While meant to be a joke, not many were laughing.

The speech ignited a feud between the girls, with Angelina proclaiming they ruined her wedding, leaving Snooki in tears during her final confessional.

“I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life,” she said sobbing. “I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that it has to end like this, for me, it really sucks.”

It’s unclear whether or not the girls have made amends before filming, which should make for an interesting season.

While it will be very different without Snooki and her crazy antics, the new addition of family members joining the cast could allow fans to see another side of the roommates.

Tune in to find out what happens this season as the cast takes on filming during a pandemic.

Jersey Shore Family Reunion Season 4 premieres Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c