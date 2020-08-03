Jennifer ‘JWOWW’ Farley returning for Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation despite threats to quit with Snooki

Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley is returning for Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation despite earlier threats she was quitting along with costar, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Season 3 of the MTV show ended with a slew of drama involving the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick. Snooki, JWoww and Deena Cortese gave a toast that was more of a roast at the wedding. Angelina lost it, and the other three came off as mean girls.

The wedding and roast were filmed for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. All of the drama led Snooki to announce she was done with the reality TV show that made her famous. At first, JWoww was on the same page as her ride or die, but now it appears she has had a change of heart.

JWoww announces her return

JWoww used the relaunch of her website, Miss Domesticated, to reveal the good news to fans. She sent a Tweet that read, “I have exciting news! I’m back b**ches!” and included a link to her website featuring a letter JWoww wrote to fans.

The first part of her letter was dedicated to promoting her website, which covers fashion, beauty, and entertainment. She also shared the site will focus on spreading positivity.

JWoww then gave fans the news they have been waiting for months to hear. She will soon start filming Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“YES, I will be getting ready to film another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Despite the rumors, I’ve made the decision to stick with the show and reunite once again with my second family,” she explained in her letter.

JWoww has been home with her kids for months and is “tired of baking.” She is ready to be in front of the cameras again. Something JWoww never imagined she would say.

Will Snooki return too?

Once JWoww spilled the beans that she was back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans began to speculate Snooki was returning too.

Snooki quickly shut down all the rumors by reiterating she is done with the MTV show.

Even though a film crew was recently at The Snooki Shop, it is not for Jersey Shore Family Vacation. She shared an Instagram post of her filming something at the shop. Perhaps Snooki is getting her own show?

Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will include Jennifer ‘JWoww’ Farley. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick has confirmed their return for the new season of the reality TV show.

Jersey Shore Family vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.